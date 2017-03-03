Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

MPS Insider: Celebrating MPS!

Welcome to MPS Insider!
 
I love to watch children read. I love to see their reactions and their minds working, and I want every child to develop a lifelong love of reading.
 
I’m grateful to the My Very Own Library program and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County for delivering books to 14 MPS schools so students can build their own home libraries. By the end of this school year, 50,000 books will have been distributed throughout MPS. It’s so exciting to watch children pick out a book of their own and carry it home, hugging it.
 
This month, share a book you love with someone – a child, grandchild, friend, neighbor or co-worker. You might share a book you loved as a child, the latest bestseller, or even a cookbook. Books can help us connect, start conversations, and expand our minds.
 
Happy Reading!
 

Dr. Driver Signature

Darienne B. Driver, Ed.D.
Superintendent of Schools
Children in class

MPS Board of School Directors approves district-wide uniforms

Uniforms promote equality, school spirit and a positive learning environment and will be worn district-wide in 2017-18. With parent input, schools will select colors. Schools can opt out if 66 percent of families and staff vote to do so.
Student with superintendent

AP Capstone added in three MPS schools for 2017-18 school year

Alexander Hamilton High School, Milwaukee High School of the Arts, and Riverside University High School will add AP Capstone, a multi-course program designed to develop advanced skills essential for college and career.
Students with counselor
School Counselors praised for supporting students
National School Counseling Week shone a spotlight on the important but often overlooked work of school counselors. Counselors support students academically, emotionally and socially.
 
Valerie June with students

White House Turnaround Arts links students with singer Valerie June

An initiative of the Obamas, Turnaround Arts has provided arts funding for selected high-need schools in 15 states, including four MPS schools. Lancaster is linked with artist mentor Valerie June. This week, students sat in on her sound check at the Pabst Theater and got a behind-the-scenes look at her concert preparations.
                                                                        Read about our students with Valerie June!
Girls make rockets

Students are Engineered2Succeed

National Engineering Week was celebrated by 400 MPS students through Engineered2Succeed programs. Students visited with engineers and built model rockets, bridges and rollercoasters. Milwaukee business partners participated to help students explore careers in science, technology engineering and math.

 

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Leon D Young
Rahim Islam
Michael Bonds
George Curry

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Taki S Raton
Karen Stokes
Eelisa Jones

Topics

Young Gifted & Black
Salvation Army
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383