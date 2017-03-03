MPS Insider: Celebrating MPS!

Welcome to MPS Insider!

I love to watch children read. I love to see their reactions and their minds working, and I want every child to develop a lifelong love of reading.

I’m grateful to the My Very Own Library program and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County for delivering books to 14 MPS schools so students can build their own home libraries. By the end of this school year, 50,000 books will have been distributed throughout MPS. It’s so exciting to watch children pick out a book of their own and carry it home, hugging it.

This month, share a book you love with someone – a child, grandchild, friend, neighbor or co-worker. You might share a book you loved as a child, the latest bestseller, or even a cookbook. Books can help us connect, start conversations, and expand our minds.

Happy Reading!