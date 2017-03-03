MPS Insider: Celebrating MPS!

I love to watch children read. I love to see their reactions and their minds working, and I want every child to develop a lifelong love of reading.
I’m grateful to the My Very Own Library program and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County for delivering books to 14 MPS schools so students can build their own home libraries. By the end of this school year, 50,000 books will have been distributed throughout MPS. It’s so exciting to watch children pick out a book of their own and carry it home, hugging it.
This month, share a book you love with someone – a child, grandchild, friend, neighbor or co-worker. You might share a book you loved as a child, the latest bestseller, or even a cookbook. Books can help us connect, start conversations, and expand our minds.
Happy Reading!
Darienne B. Driver, Ed.D.
Superintendent of Schools
MPS Board of School Directors approves district-wide uniforms
Uniforms promote equality, school spirit and a positive learning environment and will be worn district-wide in 2017-18. With parent input, schools will select colors. Schools can opt out if 66 percent of families and staff vote to do so.
AP Capstone added in three MPS schools for 2017-18 school year
Alexander Hamilton High School, Milwaukee High School of the Arts, and Riverside University High School will add AP Capstone, a multi-course program designed to develop advanced skills essential for college and career.
National School Counseling Week shone a spotlight on the important but often overlooked work of school counselors. Counselors support students academically, emotionally and socially.
White House Turnaround Arts links students with singer Valerie June
An initiative of the Obamas, Turnaround Arts has provided arts funding for selected high-need schools in 15 states, including four MPS schools. Lancaster is linked with artist mentor Valerie June. This week, students sat in on her sound check at the Pabst Theater and got a behind-the-scenes look at her concert preparations.
National Engineering Week was celebrated by 400 MPS students through Engineered2Succeed programs. Students visited with engineers and built model rockets, bridges and rollercoasters. Milwaukee business partners participated to help students explore careers in science, technology engineering and math.