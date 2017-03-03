Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events March 12-18

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBITS

ZIP MKE runs Feb. 20-Mar. 20 at Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave.

27 Zip Codes, 1 City. ZIP MKE is a unique photographic exhibit, originally an online gallery, celebrating the beauty and diversity, not the divisions, of Milwaukee. Photographs come from residents in every zip code displaying Milwaukee’s strong community spirit. Online gallery can be viewed: www.zipmke.com

The Sights of Milwaukee runs March 6-27 at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

An exhibit by local Milwaukee artist Yelena Patskevich. Patskevich specializes in pastel and water mixable oil paint, and ‘The Sights of Milwaukee’ showcases pieces inspired by our city. Yelena was born in Moscow and arrived in Milwaukee in 2000.

EVENTS

Penfield Children’s Center Presents Kohl’s Building Blocks Program: Challenging Behaviors

The Challenging Behaviors workshop will focus on understanding challenging behaviors in children (birth to five) at Center Street Library , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, March 13, 4:30-5:30 p.m. It will discuss discipline strategies to use with young children and how to react to behavior problems.

Green Home Series: Planning Your Yard

Now is a great time to start determining the natural layout of your yard to include home gardening. Learn how to yield more crops and plan ahead for harvest and canning at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, March 13, 6-7 p.m.

Chicken Soup: Feel the Love

Joan Tendler will talk about the health benefits of chicken soup and how to make it with home-made broth at Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, March 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Joan will share recipes for quick and easy ways to use your precious broth.

Discovery Lunches

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register. A light lunch is provided. Exploring Stories thru Book Art. Explore, create, and share your love of stories and books and why they have left an impact. Create a piece of art using old books as a keepsake at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, March 14, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Creative Writing Group

Want to write more, but need inspiration, time, a reason, or support from others who understand the struggle to fill the blank page? Join librarian Ruth Gaba for this creative writing gathering at M.L. King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, March 14, 4:30-6 p.m. The hands-on workshop will provide prompts and encouragement for putting pen to paper or fingers to keyboard. Ruth Gaba is a 12 time NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) winner and experienced creative writing teacher.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, March 14, 5-7 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

Hepcat Library Swing

Learn how to do East Coast Swing with basic footwork and turns in a four week series at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., beginning Wednesday, March 15, 6-7:30 p.m. Enjoy open dance for practice and questions at the end of each lesson. Also Mar. 22, 29. Attendance at all four sessions is recommended.

Quiet Reading Party

A party dedicated to quietly reading that book you’ve been meaning to start (or finish). We’ll provide the seating, ambiance, and hot beverages at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, March 15, 6-8 p.m. Bring a book, or check out one of ours. Enjoy literature with no need to talk about it. We’ll see you by the fireplace!

Researching Your Family Tree

Start investigating your family history at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, March 16, 12p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. A Humanities librarian will offer a brief introduction to library resources available for beginning genealogists.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords to Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, March 17, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Also Mar. 24, 31.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, March 18, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at Forest Home Library or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Mar. 25.

Get Crafty at King

Fun with Beads: make butterflies and flowers using some simple beading techniques at M.L. King Library , 310

Locust St., Saturday, March 18, 1-3 p.m.

The Life, Work and Legacy of Frank Lloyd Wright

Join Prof. James Slauson for a presentation on Wright’s architecture, design work, and legacy at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, March 18, 2-4 p.m. in the Richard E. and Lucile Krug Rare Books Room. Original Frank Lloyd Wright textiles, samples, and limited edition architecture portfolios from the Krug Rare Books Room will be on display. Part of the Richard E. and Lucile Krug Rare Books Room Educational Series.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Bay View Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of The Marriage of Opposites by Alice Hoffman at Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, March 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Library Chill

Come hang out in the library, bring your friends, and unwind after school. We will have popcorn and board games, featuring an optional art or craft project, or just hang out, snack and chat. For teens ages 13-18 at:

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, March 16, 4-5 p.m. Also Apr. 20.

Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Friday, March 17, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Also Apr. 7.

FOR FAMILIES

Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss !

Celebrate the beloved author’s birthday with special entertainment at your neighborhood library:

M.L. King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, March 13, 5:30-6:15 p.m. featuring Ms. Kim’s Amazing Animals.

Atkinson Library , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, March 14, 4-4:45 p.m. featuring Ms. Kim’s Amazing Animals.

Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Tuesday, March 14, 5:30-6:15 p.m. featuring Magician Rick Allen.

Winter Maker Space for Families

Cozy up and make your own wearable art that actually lights up! Or, go Old School and make your own button with resources from the MKE Mixers at Atkinson Library , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, March 13, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See ?

I see a book that’s turning 50! Learn how Eric Carle creates his distinctive illustrations and make your very own animal, then help act out an original version of the story at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, March 14, 6-7 p.m.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, March 13, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Mar. 20, 27.

Play & Learn

Stretching with Storybooks at Washington Park Library , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, March 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stretch while reading stories with YogaConnects.

Play and Learn PRESENTED IN SPANISH.

Families with children ages 5 and younger are invited to a fun-filled hands-on interactive hour of stories and play activities at Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Wednesday, March 15, 6-7 p.m. Doctor’s Office. Pretend you are the doctor and check your patients, helping them to feel “all better.” Bring your own doll if you wish.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, March 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 16, 23, 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, March 15, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 15, 22, 29.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, March 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 23, 30.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, March 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 24. 31.

Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, March 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 23, 30.

FOR CHILDREN

Kids Can Cook !

Interested in cooking? Find out first-hand what cooking is all about at Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, March 15, 4-5:30 p.m. Discover kid-Friendly recipes, learn about nutrition and try out a bunch of new foods. Also Mar. 22.

LEGO !

We provide the LEGOs, you provide the creativity! Join other LEGO enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up at M.L. King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, March 15, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Bring your imagination, we’ll bring the bricks. Also Mar. 22, 29.

LEGOFest

Calling all young LEGO enthusiasts! There’s lots of fun happening at the LEGOFest celebration, including face painting, a LEGO-themed story time, and time to play and build with LEGO bricks at Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Special guests from the Kenosha LEGO Users Group (KLUG) will join us. Also Sunday, Mar. 19, 1-4 p.m.

Truck Studio Art Workshop

A drop-in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.) at:

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, March 18, 3-4:30 p.m. Also Mar. 25.

Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Monday, March 20, 4:30-6 p.m. Also Mar. 27.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, March 15, 5-6:30 p.m. Also Mar. 22, 29.

Saturdays at Central

Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, March 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. I see a book that’s turning 50! Learn how Eric Carle creates his distinctive illustrations and make your very own animal, then act out an original version of the story.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Boats in the Water at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, March 18, 2-3 p.m. Learn the science behind what keeps boats afloat then build a boat of your own design. Will it sink or will it float?

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Library , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, March 16, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 23, 30.

Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, March 16, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Mar. 23, 30.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, March 16, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Mar. 23, 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, March 14, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 21, 28.

Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, March 16, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 23, 30.

Martin Luther King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, March 16, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Mar. 23, 30.

Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, March 16, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Mar. 23, 30.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, March 13, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also Mar. 20, 27.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP