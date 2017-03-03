Jewelry and Chili Sale Warms up St. Ann Center

Turn up the heat on your weekend at the Warm Your Heart Jewelry and Chili Sale, Saturday, March 18, at St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care-Stein Campus, 2801 E. Morgan Ave. Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m., this special sale is part of the center’s weekly Indoor Winter Market.

Browse through hundreds of pieces of vintage, retro and heirloom jewelry—from rings, necklaces and bracelets to pins, earrings and watches.

“The variety of jewelry is fantastic,” says Ross Veitch, vice president of retail at St. Ann Center, about the costume jewelry regularly donated by local churches, school service projects and individuals. “Our volunteers sort through it and clean, repair, card and price each piece.”

Refuel with our super selection of chili. Chefs from local restaurants will donate Crock-Pots filled with their signature chili to tempt your taste buds. Chicken, vegetarian, extra-spicy and mild varieties will be offered with all the fixings.

Free chair massages will be offered to help you unwind. Pet massages will be demonstrated by one of our therapists specially trained to work on canines. Live music is also on the menu from 10 a.m. to noon.

Jewelry lovers will also find one-of-a-kind creations designed and handmade by Sr. Edna Lonergan, St. Ann Center president. Sr. Edna began designing jewelry years ago as a pastime and a way to supplement funding for the children and adults served by St. Ann Center.

The jewelry sale is part of St. Ann Center’s weekly Indoor Winter Market. There will be upwards of 20 vendors with local produce, organically raised meats, natural soaps & lotions, handcrafted items, home decor and unique gifts.

All proceeds from the jewelry and chili sale go to support the care of children and adults of all ages and abilities at St. Ann Center. For more information, call 414-977-5000, or visit stanncenter.org.