Free ACT Wings Preparation Classes For High School Students Offered By SDC

Important ACT preparation and supplies provided by SDC to Milwaukee County High School Students

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – March 3, 2017 – Taking the ACT is something many high school students find daunting. Preparing for the exam is often a costly expense students and their families cannot afford. ACT results are heavily weighed by higher education institutions during the admission process. The Social Development Commission’s (SDC) Youth Services division will provide FREE ACT preparation and supplies to high school students, grades 9 -12, that reside in Milwaukee County.

The ACT Wings preparation workshops consist of two half-day sessions. Students are required to attend both Saturday sessions – March 11 and March 25 from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Participants will not only benefit from free instruction, but will complete practice exercises in all five test areas (English, mathematics, reading, science and writing), an ACT preparation book, Personal Study Plan guidance, strategies and tips for success. Individual follow-up will also be provided for participants.

The no cost workshops will be held at the Social Development Commission, 1730 West North Avenue, Milwaukee.

Online registration is encouraged at www.cr-sdc.org under the Education & Training section of the Programs page. Interested parents and student may also contact Willie Mae Hill at whill@cr-sdc.org or 414.906.2790.

Funding for the ACT Wings Workshops is provided by the Youth Services division of the City of Milwaukee.

For more than 50 years, the Social Development Commission has operated as the Community Action Agency for Milwaukee County. SDC serves as a planner, coordinator, and provider of human service programs for low-income individuals and families residing in Milwaukee County. The agency is an intergovernmental commission and is governed by a board of 18 citizens from Milwaukee County, each of whom hold the title of “Commissioner.” For more information on SDC’s programs and services, visit cr-sdc.org. Connect with us on Facebook www.Facebook.com/SDCMilwaukee and Twitter www.twitter.com/CRSDC.