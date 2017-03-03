Carvd N Stone Showcases the 414’s Untold Talents

By Dylan Deprey

Nyesha Stone hated her job.

Since she began working at 16-years-old, she had always hated her job.

Whether it was custodial, security or cashiering, other than the hard-earned paycheck, she felt like she was wasting her time.

While working at Kohl’s during her junior year at UWM as a journalism student, she knew the career she was working towards did not require her to fold clothes or deal with unruly customers.

At 20-years-old, she took a chance and quit her job. She updated her resume, and applied for a freelance spot at the Journal Sentinel.

During that time, she aimed to showcase the diverse talents scattered across Milwaukee.

She needed a reason to talk to a Facebook friend Gabrielle Tesfaye, who happened to be an artist.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know when the website is coming up, but can I interview you? And she said yes,” Stone said.

She had another interview with comedian friend, Elijah Johnson, and also managed to raise enough money for a web domain.

Following a quick lesson in web design from a friend, the Carvd N Stone, The Untold talent of the 414 and Beyond, was up running on Jan. 21.

Since then, she has written 30 articles for Carvd N Stone, each accompanied primarily by her boyfriend and staff photographer Justin Gordon.

“I like telling people’s stories.” Stone said. “There has been a lot of violence in Milwaukee and that’s all you hear in the media. That’s why I got into journalism in the first place, to tell the other side of the story.”

From rapper-turned-singer to advocate entrepreneurs, and political artists to photojournalists, Stone has covered a lot of ground in a little amount of time.

She finds stories through networking online and offline with friends and even strangers on the streets.

“I just love talking to people,” Stone said.

She grew up constantly playing outside on Milwaukee’s North side.

“Some people called me a ‘Tomboy’ because I was outside so much,” Stone said.

She was four-years-old when her mother met her stepfather. In the years following, issues with domestic violence had ensued. She moved in with her grandmother at 14 along with her brother.

“I always attached on to guys growing up because I never really got the love from my family growing up, and I still don’t,” Stone said. “When I told them I wanted to be a journalist they didn’t believe me, until now.”

She dipped into darkening depression following a very bad break up tailing her senior year of high school, which landed her in the hospital.

Her family cared during her tragic time, but drifted away once again.

“It was really hard to keep going, but it was like if I stop now then I will end up just like them,” Stone said. “I’ve worked tremendously hard to make it out of Wisconsin, especially being a black, woman journalist.”

Though she has only been working in the journalism field for a minute, she has noticed a major lack of diversity in the field.

She recounted a recent trip to the Wisconsin College Media Association awards, where she was only one of three black people.

“I love diversity,” Stone said. “I don’t mind sitting in a room with white journalists. I just want Black, Asian, and Native Americans too.”

Though working for the New York or LA Times rests in her future, she sets her mind on finishing college and will continue to share the many stories her city has to offer.

“I want to spotlight people with talent, but also inspire other people because with so much hate going on in Milwaukee, I just want to bring everybody together,” Stone said.

For more stories, visit Carvd N Stone at https://www.carvdnstone.com/talent/