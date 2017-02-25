Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County Announces 2017 Campaign Co-chairs and New Board of Directors

United Way also announces results of 12-month Community Conversations project

Pictured Center Front Sheila Cochran, Milwaukee Area Labor Council AFL-CIO; Center Back Matthew Levatich, Harley-Davidson Motor Company; Left Jay Magulski, Landmark Credit Union, Right Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup

Milwaukee – United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County has identified and recruited four influential community leaders from Milwaukee and Waukesha County to head up its 2017 Community Campaign. They are: Sheila Cochran, Milwaukee Area Labor Council AFL-CIO; Matthew Levatich, Harley-Davidson Motor Company; Jay Magulski, Landmark Credit Union; and Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup.

The co-chairs were introduced Wednesday at United Way’s Annual Meeting at the U.S. Bank Building. United Way also announced its 2017-2018 Board of Directors.

Pictured Left to Right: Denise Thomas of MillerCoors, Dr. Darienne Driver of Milwaukee Public Schools, Wanda Montgomery and Jasmine Johnson of Pfizer, Inc.

“We are beyond fortunate to have these incredibly talented individuals step up to lead our 2017 Community Campaign,” said Mary Lou Young, president & CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “Year after year we’ve seen talent come from the private sector to drive real change in our community. This year, with these four experienced leaders, I’m looking forward to great things.”

United Way also celebrated the first anniversary of its “Turning Outward” community engagement strategy: Community Conversations.  In partnership with the national Harwood Institute for Public Innovation, United Way completed 30+ Community Conversations, which are “kitchen table” style conversations designed to generate public knowledge used to inform decision-making of all kinds.

Left to Right: Raven Wilson, winner of the John A. Puelicher Award for Loaded Executive Excellence, Wanda Montgomery, winner of the Gwen T. Jackson Community Service Award and Veronica Carter, winner of the John A. Puelicher Award for Loaded Executive Excellence

“The themes that emerged will help inform how we engage current partners and the community, find new partners, develop strategies, and mobilize resources,” said Nicole Angresano, VP of Community Impact, United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.  “It’s a great tool to listen to the aspirations, concerns and needs of our community.”

Board members nominated to serve three-year terms include: Kevin Fletcher, WEC Energy Group; Kelly H. Grebe, MillerCoors; Nancy Hernandez, ABRAZO Multicultural Marketing & Communications; Richard A. Meeusen, Badger Meter, Inc.; Christopher C. Piotrowski, Associated Bank; Steven S. SaLoutos, U.S. Bank; and David Vetta, First Business Bank – Milwaukee.

Left to right: Greg Marcus of The Marcus Corporation and United Way Chairman of the Board and Reggie Moore, Director of the Office for Violence Prevention for the City of Milwaukee.

Brian R. Bulgrin, Deloitte LLP; and Thomas J. Westrick, GE Healthcare, were nominated to serve one-year terms.

Linda E. Benfield, Foley & Lardner LLP, and John W. Miller, Arenberg Holdings LLC, were both incumbent members nominated for another three-year term. 

Left to right: Gwent T. Jackson and Wanda Montgomery, winner of the Gwen T. Jackson Community Service Award

Incumbent members nominated for another one year term were: Bevan K. Baker, FACHE, City of Milwaukee Health Department; Thomas J. Cardella, Retired, Tenth and Blake Beer Company, MillerCoors; Cheryl R. Carron, CBRE; David W. Gay, EY; Linda Gorens-Levey, General Capital Group; Jacqueline Herd-Barber, Community Volunteer; Lynn Sprangers, Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts; Mary Ellen Stanek, Baird; Peggy N. Troy, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin; Nick W. Turkal, MD, Aurora Health Care; Gregory M. Wesley, Medical College of Wisconsin; and Scott A. Wrobbel, Deloitte LLP.

Nine board members are retiring: Tonit M. Calaway, formerly Harley-Davidson Motor Company; Ellen Gilligan, Greater Milwaukee Foundation; Dennis Krakau, Retired, Associated Bank; Jeff Mazzoni, GE Healthcare; Pat McQuillan, PNC; Michael J. Porcaro, UPS; Austin M. Ramirez, HUSCO International; Nicole J. Renouard, Centro Legal; and Anne Zizzo, Zizzo Group Marketing + PR + New Media.

2017-2018 United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County Board of Directors

Travis     Andersen                             Ascension

Bevan K. Baker, FACHE                    City of Milwaukee Health Department

Linda E. Benfield*                             Foley & Lardner LLP

Larry Blanton                                     Retired, MetalTek International

Kathryn Bufano                                 The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc.

Brian R. Bulgrin                                  Deloitte LLP

Thomas J. Cardella*                         Retired, Tenth and Blake Beer Company, MillerCoors

Filippo Carini*                                    United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County

Cheryl R. Carron                                CBRE

Sheila D. Cochran*                           Milwaukee Area Labor Council, AFL-CIO

Darienne B. Driver, Ed.D.*             Milwaukee Public Schools

Michael S. Erwin                               Erwin Advisory Group

Kevin Fletcher                                    WEC Energy Group

David W. Gay*                                   EY

David Gilmartin                                 GE Healthcare

Linda Gorens-Levey*                       General Capital Group

Kelly H. Grebe                                    MillerCoors

Darryl    Green                                    ManpowerGroup

Jacqueline Herd-Barber*               Community Volunteer

Nancy   Hernandez                          ABRAZO Multicultural Marketing & Communications

Kerrie A. Hoffman                            Johnson Controls

Mark F. Irgens                                    Irgens

Catherine A. Jacobson                    Froedtert Health, Inc.

Suzanne Kelley                                  Waukesha County Business Alliance

Sang Kim                                              Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Matthew S. Levatich*                     Harley-Davidson Motor Company

David J. Lubar*                                  Lubar & Co.

Jay M. Magulski*                              Landmark Credit Union

Gregory S. Marcus*                         The Marcus Corporation

Bruce McDonald*                        Adient

Richard A. Meeusen                        Badger Meter, Inc.

John W. Miller                                    Arenberg Holdings LLC

Alex A.  Molinaroli                            Johnson Controls

Blake D. Moret                                   Rockwell Automation

Cory L. Nettles*                                 Generation Growth Capital

Gregory C. Oberland                       Northwestern Mutual

Christopher C. Piotrowski             Associated Bank

Jonas Prising*                                    ManpowerGroup

John R. Raymond, Sr., MD           Medical College of Wisconsin

Steven S. SaLoutos                          U.S. Bank

Paul Schmitz                                       Leading Inside Out and The Collective Impact Forum

Thelma A. Sias                                   Retired, WEC Energy Group

Judson M. Snyder                            BMO Harris Equipment Finance Company

Lynn Sprangers*                               Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

Mary Ellen Stanek                            Baird

Peggy N. Troy                                     Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

Nick W. Turkal, MD                          Aurora Health Care

David Vetta                                         First Business Bank – Milwaukee

Gregory M. Wesley                          Medical College of Wisconsin

Thomas J. Westrick                          GE Healthcare

Raymond L. Wilson                          PwC

Scott A. Wrobbel*                            Deloitte LLP

Mary Lou Young*                             United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County

                                               

*Member of the Executive Committee                                                                                   

About United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County: United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County improves our community by mobilizing people and resources to drive strategic impact in Education, Income and Health – the building blocks for a good quality of life. Learn more at: http://www.unitedwayGMWC.org

