United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County Announces 2017 Campaign Co-chairs and New Board of Directors

United Way also announces results of 12-month Community Conversations project

Milwaukee – United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County has identified and recruited four influential community leaders from Milwaukee and Waukesha County to head up its 2017 Community Campaign. They are: Sheila Cochran, Milwaukee Area Labor Council AFL-CIO; Matthew Levatich, Harley-Davidson Motor Company; Jay Magulski, Landmark Credit Union; and Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup.

The co-chairs were introduced Wednesday at United Way’s Annual Meeting at the U.S. Bank Building. United Way also announced its 2017-2018 Board of Directors.

“We are beyond fortunate to have these incredibly talented individuals step up to lead our 2017 Community Campaign,” said Mary Lou Young, president & CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “Year after year we’ve seen talent come from the private sector to drive real change in our community. This year, with these four experienced leaders, I’m looking forward to great things.”

United Way also celebrated the first anniversary of its “Turning Outward” community engagement strategy: Community Conversations. In partnership with the national Harwood Institute for Public Innovation, United Way completed 30+ Community Conversations, which are “kitchen table” style conversations designed to generate public knowledge used to inform decision-making of all kinds.

“The themes that emerged will help inform how we engage current partners and the community, find new partners, develop strategies, and mobilize resources,” said Nicole Angresano, VP of Community Impact, United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “It’s a great tool to listen to the aspirations, concerns and needs of our community.”

Board members nominated to serve three-year terms include: Kevin Fletcher, WEC Energy Group; Kelly H. Grebe, MillerCoors; Nancy Hernandez, ABRAZO Multicultural Marketing & Communications; Richard A. Meeusen, Badger Meter, Inc.; Christopher C. Piotrowski, Associated Bank; Steven S. SaLoutos, U.S. Bank; and David Vetta, First Business Bank – Milwaukee.

Brian R. Bulgrin, Deloitte LLP; and Thomas J. Westrick, GE Healthcare, were nominated to serve one-year terms.

Linda E. Benfield, Foley & Lardner LLP, and John W. Miller, Arenberg Holdings LLC, were both incumbent members nominated for another three-year term.

Incumbent members nominated for another one year term were: Bevan K. Baker, FACHE, City of Milwaukee Health Department; Thomas J. Cardella, Retired, Tenth and Blake Beer Company, MillerCoors; Cheryl R. Carron, CBRE; David W. Gay, EY; Linda Gorens-Levey, General Capital Group; Jacqueline Herd-Barber, Community Volunteer; Lynn Sprangers, Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts; Mary Ellen Stanek, Baird; Peggy N. Troy, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin; Nick W. Turkal, MD, Aurora Health Care; Gregory M. Wesley, Medical College of Wisconsin; and Scott A. Wrobbel, Deloitte LLP.

Nine board members are retiring: Tonit M. Calaway, formerly Harley-Davidson Motor Company; Ellen Gilligan, Greater Milwaukee Foundation; Dennis Krakau, Retired, Associated Bank; Jeff Mazzoni, GE Healthcare; Pat McQuillan, PNC; Michael J. Porcaro, UPS; Austin M. Ramirez, HUSCO International; Nicole J. Renouard, Centro Legal; and Anne Zizzo, Zizzo Group Marketing + PR + New Media.

2017-2018 United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County Board of Directors

Travis Andersen Ascension

Bevan K. Baker, FACHE City of Milwaukee Health Department

Linda E. Benfield* Foley & Lardner LLP

Larry Blanton Retired, MetalTek International

Kathryn Bufano The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc.

Brian R. Bulgrin Deloitte LLP

Thomas J. Cardella* Retired, Tenth and Blake Beer Company, MillerCoors

Filippo Carini* United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County

Cheryl R. Carron CBRE

Sheila D. Cochran* Milwaukee Area Labor Council, AFL-CIO

Darienne B. Driver, Ed.D.* Milwaukee Public Schools

Michael S. Erwin Erwin Advisory Group

Kevin Fletcher WEC Energy Group

David W. Gay* EY

David Gilmartin GE Healthcare

Linda Gorens-Levey* General Capital Group

Kelly H. Grebe MillerCoors

Darryl Green ManpowerGroup

Jacqueline Herd-Barber* Community Volunteer

Nancy Hernandez ABRAZO Multicultural Marketing & Communications

Kerrie A. Hoffman Johnson Controls

Mark F. Irgens Irgens

Catherine A. Jacobson Froedtert Health, Inc.

Suzanne Kelley Waukesha County Business Alliance

Sang Kim Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Matthew S. Levatich* Harley-Davidson Motor Company

David J. Lubar* Lubar & Co.

Jay M. Magulski* Landmark Credit Union

Gregory S. Marcus* The Marcus Corporation

Bruce McDonald* Adient

Richard A. Meeusen Badger Meter, Inc.

John W. Miller Arenberg Holdings LLC

Alex A. Molinaroli Johnson Controls

Blake D. Moret Rockwell Automation

Cory L. Nettles* Generation Growth Capital

Gregory C. Oberland Northwestern Mutual

Christopher C. Piotrowski Associated Bank

Jonas Prising* ManpowerGroup

John R. Raymond, Sr., MD Medical College of Wisconsin

Steven S. SaLoutos U.S. Bank

Paul Schmitz Leading Inside Out and The Collective Impact Forum

Thelma A. Sias Retired, WEC Energy Group

Judson M. Snyder BMO Harris Equipment Finance Company

Lynn Sprangers* Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

Mary Ellen Stanek Baird

Peggy N. Troy Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

Nick W. Turkal, MD Aurora Health Care

David Vetta First Business Bank – Milwaukee

Gregory M. Wesley Medical College of Wisconsin

Thomas J. Westrick GE Healthcare

Raymond L. Wilson PwC

Scott A. Wrobbel* Deloitte LLP

Mary Lou Young* United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County

*Member of the Executive Committee

About United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County: United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County improves our community by mobilizing people and resources to drive strategic impact in Education, Income and Health – the building blocks for a good quality of life. Learn more at: http://www.unitedwayGMWC.org

