National Pork Board Teams Up with Award-Winning Chef Jose Mendin to Create the First-Ever Pork Burger at Burger Bash

Pork: Exclusive Official Sponsor and Preferred Protein of the Festival

DES MOINES, IOWA – Feb. 20, 2017 – This week, food enthusiasts across the country will visit the Magic City to take part in the 2017 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF), where the National Pork Board (NPB) returns as the Official Pork Sponsor and Preferred Protein of the Festival. This year, the NPB has invited five-time James Beard Award nominee Chef Jose Mendin to create for the first time the only pork burger at Friday’s Burger Bash. Chef Mendin’s Pork Mojo Burger features ground pork and pork shoulder with citrus aioli and pickled onions.

“I am very excited to compete in this year’s Burger Bash in partnership with the National Pork Board,” Chef Mendin said. “One of my passions is to cook with pork, and I’m looking forward to presenting the only pork burger of the competition. You don’t want to miss my Pork Mojo Burger.”

Throughout the Festival, the NPB will participate in key events bringing top influencers to showcase the ongoing marketing campaign, the Taste of Now, which highlights pork as the most flavorful and ideal protein of any occasion.

“The Festival is the perfect setting to engage with consumers who love pork and are looking for additional ways to enjoy it,” said Jose de Jesus, director of multicultural marketing at the National Pork Board. “Pork means flavor and some of the best food experts will show consumers all the different ways they can cook and enjoy pork.”

The five-day festival runs from Wednesday, February 22 through Sunday, February 26, 2017, and features culinary events at a variety of venues throughout the city.The NPB will be featuring their delicious pork-inspired recipes in these three signature events:

Tequila Cazadores presents Tacos After Dark sponsored by the National Pork Board. Itwill take place Thursday, February 23, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. SOBEWFF’s late-night event – and one of the hottest tickets at the festival – will be held poolside at the luxurious Loews Miami Beach Hotel. It will be hosted by popular celebrity Chef Aarón Sánchez. TheNPBhas partnered with Chef Jose Garces, winner of Season 2 of Food Network’s The Next Iron Chef and James Beard Award recipient, to delight attendees with one of the country’s best pork tacos: Tacos de Cabeza.

Also, Eddie Zamora, creator of the popular travel and food blog, The Yum Yum Foodie, will serve as NPB’s social media correspondent throughout all NPB’s sponsored events, sharing highlights and chef interviews via Twitter at @TheYumYumFoodie, Instagram at @TheYumYumFoodie and Facebook at @TheYumYumFoodie.

