Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events March 5-11

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

ZIP MKE runs Feb. 20-Mar. 20 at Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave.

27 Zip Codes, 1 City. ZIP MKE is a unique photographic exhibit, originally an online gallery, celebrating the beauty and diversity, not the divisions, of Milwaukee. Photographs come from residents in every zip code displaying Milwaukee’s strong community spirit. Online gallery can be viewed: www.zipmke.com

EXHIBIT

The Sights of Milwaukee runs March 6-27 at Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

An exhibit by local Milwaukee artist Yelena Patskevich. Patskevich specializes in pastel and water mixable oil paint, and ‘The Sights of Milwaukee’ showcases pieces inspired by our city. Yelena was born in Moscow and arrived in Milwaukee in 2000.

EVENTS

Meet the Author: Kathie Giorgio

Meet award-winning author Kathie Giorgio as she shares stories from her fifth book, Oddities & Endings: The Collected Stories of Kathie Giorgio at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Monday, March 6, 6-7 p.m. in the Richard E. and Lucile Krug Rare Books Room. The book is a compilation of Giorgio’s stories previously published in literary magazines and was selected for the “Top 100 Must Reads for the Summer” list by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Discovery Lunches

Discovery Lunches are one-hour programs that invite you to explore and connect with fellow learners. Please call 414-286-3011 or stop by any Milwaukee Public Library to register. A light lunch is provided. Exploring Stories thru Book Art. Explore, create, and share your love of stories and books and why they have left an impact. Create a piece of art using old books as a keepsake at Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Tuesday, March 7, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Hepcat Library Swing

Learn how to do East Coast Swing with basic footwork and turns in a four week series at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., beginning Wednesday, March 8, 6-7:30 p.m. Enjoy open dance for practice and questions at the end of each lesson. Also Mar. 15, 22, 29. Attendance at all four sessions is recommended.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, March 11, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at Forest Home Library or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Mar. 18, 25.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords to:

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, March 10, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Also Mar. 17, 24, 31.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, March 11, 2-3:30 p.m.

Washington Park Library , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, March 7, 6-7 p.m.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Bibliophile Book Club

Join the discussion of And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, March 9, 5-6 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss !

Celebrate the beloved author’s birthday with special entertainment at your neighborhood library:

Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, March 6, 6-6:45 p.m. featuring Magician Rick Allen.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, March 8, 5-5:45 p.m. featuring Fox and Branch.

Center Street Library , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, March 7, 4:30-5:15 p.m. featuring Magician Rick Allen.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, March 7, 6-6:45 p.m. featuring the Princess of Magic.

Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Wednesday, March 8, 6-6:45 p.m. featuring a special performance by Kidsplay as they present the silly antics of Thing Three and Thing Four.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, March 6, 6-6:45 p.m. featuring Fox and Branch.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, March 7, 5:30-6:15 p.m. with a special visit from the Mind, Body and Soul Dancers and join in the fun with urban dances like the Wobble and the Cupid Shuffle.

Washington Park Library , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, March 7, 6:30-7:15 p.m. featuring a special performance by Kidsplay as they present the silly antics of Thing Three and Thing Four.

Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Saturday, March 11, 2-2:45 p.m. featuring the Princess of Magic.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, March 6, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Mar. 13, 20, 27.

Play & Learn

Storyteller and Puppetter Kathy Luck at Washington Park Library , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, March 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stories, songs, rhymes and fun with Kathy Luck and her puppet friend.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, March 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 9, 16, 23, 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, March 1, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 8, 15, 22, 29.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, March 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 9, 16, 23, 30.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, March 3, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 10, 17, 24. 31.

Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, March 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 9, 16, 23, 30.

FOR CHILDREN

Mockingbird

First Stage and the Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin present an engaging theater workshop for young people and families, exploring the different ways people experience the world, themed from First Stage’s upcoming production of Mockingbird at Martin Luther King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, March 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all young writers (ages 9-13)! The Dream Keepers Writing Circle will give you the opportunity to work on your writing project and share it with other young writers at Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, March 7, 4-5:30 p.m. Students will spend the first part of the session writing, with writing prompts and encouragement from author and writing coach Rochelle Melander. During the second half of the session, students will share these stories with each other, learning how to listen for key story elements and give helpful feedback. Also Mar. 21.

Minecraft: Hour of Code

Take Alex or Steve on an adventure! Use blocks of code to explore the Minecraft world at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, March 7, 4-5 p.m. No computer programming experience necessary.

Truck Studio Art Workshop

A drop-in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.) at:

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, March 11, 3-4:30 p.m. Also Mar. 18, 25.

Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Monday, March 13, 4:30-6 p.m. Also Mar. 20, 27.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, March 8, 5-6:30 p.m. Also Mar. 15, 22, 29.

LEGO !

We provide the LEGOs, you provide the creativity! Join other LEGO enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, March 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Bring your imagination, we’ll bring the bricks.

Saturdays at Central

Stretching with Stories at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, March 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stretch while reading stories with YogaConnects! Learn balancing, stretching and breathing techniques used in yoga based on the characters in a book.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Yoga for ‘Tweens at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, March 11, 2-3 p.m. Learn fun yoga poses and breath play that help strengthen the body, increase focus and concentration, relieve stress, and help you feel great. Led by Stephanie Sandy of YogaConnects.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Library , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, March 9, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 16, 23, 30.

Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, March 9, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Mar. 16, 23, 30.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, March 9, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Mar. 16, 23, 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, March 7, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 14, 21, 28.

Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, March 9, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 16, 23,

30.

Martin Luther King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, March 9, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Mar. 16, 23, 30.

Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, March 9, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Mar. 16, 23, 30.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, March 6, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also Mar. 13, 20, 27.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities.

