Capitol Report

By State Representative, Leon D. Young

The Wisconsin State Legislative Black Caucus has had the distinct honor and privilege of hosting a month-long celebration of Black History at the State Capitol. It was a highly ambitious undertaking, to say the least, as Caucus members made a concerted effort to engage both community residents and fellow lawmakers on the sundry of issues confronting African Americans in our state.

Clearly, the culmination of our month-long celebration will be Lobby Day at the State Capitol, which is scheduled for next Tuesday, February 28th. It goes without saying that we like to have as many people from our community making the trip to Madison on this important day. If you are interested in learning how to make your voice be heard and becoming more familiar with the lobbying process, we urge to register online at: https://wilobbyday2017.eventbrite.com

Once you have registered and need a ride to the Capitol, a free transportation service is available to Lobby Day registrants, on a first come, first serve basis. For your convenience, I have taken the liberty of providing you with the transportation details for your perusal:

Transportation Itinerary

Departure from Milwaukee

Departure location: Bayshore Park and Ride 6:30 a.m. – Vans arrive 6:45 a.m. – Passenger boarding 7:00 a.m. – Depart for Madison 8:50 a.m. – Arrival in Madison

Arrival destination: East Washington Ave. – Capitol Steps

Return to Milwaukee

Departure location: East Washington Ave. – Capitol steps 3:45 p.m. – Vans arrive 4:00 p.m. – Passenger boarding Capitol Report – Page 3 4:15 p.m. – Depart for Milwaukee 6:15 p.m. – Arrival in Milwaukee

Arrival destination: Bayshore Park and Ride

Hope to see you next Tuesday, February 28th at Lobby Day in Madison. It’s the best way to culminate the last day of Black History Month by engaging in the legislative process.