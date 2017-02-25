BMO Harris Bank Announces New Branch in Sherman Park

By Danielle Miller

BMO Harris Bank announced plans to build a new branch across from its current temporary branch located on Fond Du Lac Avenue in order to strengthen ties to the Sherman Park Community said Jud Snyder, Senior Executive, Milwaukee, BMO Harris Bank in a press release on Thursday.

“Today’s announcement reinforces our commitment to the Sherman Park community,” said Snyder. “We are proud to be part of this neighborhood.”

Civil unrest back in August led to the BMO Harris Bank on Fond Du Lac to shut-down after the branch suffered fire damages. The branch, as well as several other buildings, were set ablaze during the protests following the Milwaukee Police Department officer involved shooting of Sylville Smith.

“I am deeply grateful for BMO Harris Bank’s commitment to Milwaukee and the Sherman Park neighborhood,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. “I applaud their community spirit.”

The new branch will be a “Smart Branch,” and will feature new banking technology for customer satisfaction. Features included in the Smart Branch are Mobile Cash withdraws, video conferencing for on-demand service and free WiFi to customers.

The future BMO Harris branch located on Fond Du Lac Avenue will be the first Smart Branch built in Wisconsin said Chris Michalski, Regional President, Southeast Region, BMO Harris Bank.

“I’d like to thank our customers, who have been conducting their banking out of our temporary facility,” said Michalski. “The support and good wishes which they shared with our employees were greatly appreciated.”

BMO Harris customers have been using the temporary building since September. The construction is planned to be completed in the fall to cement BMO Harris’s presence in the Milwaukee community.

“We look forward to having a new branch, right in the heart of Sherman Park, to serve the financial needs of our customers.” Said Snyder.