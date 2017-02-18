Protesters Gather at UW-Milwaukee to Raise Awareness for Immigration Ban

By Danielle Miller

Students, teachers and supporters gathered at UW-Milwaukee’s Spaights Plaza to show support to those affected by President Trump’s Travel Ban on a bitter cold Thursday.

The event was organized by Persian Culture Association on campus and was part of a multi-campus protest across the country.

Ali Bakhshinejad, a senior at UW-Milwaukee, in the U.S on a student visa, is an officer in the organization and has personal ties to the travel ban.

“A friend of mine who is also a UWM student got separated from his wife,” Bakhshinejad said, “She went back to Iran to visit her family and now she is stuck there.”

Wisconsin Senator Chris Larsen’s representative, Chris Janis, spoke on behalf of Larsen who could not attend to show support for the movement.

“Trump and those who echo his hate make our country weaker, not stronger,” Janis said, “Together we can stand together against the reckless rhetoric.”

Janis said Senator Larsen has proposed a joint resolution to denounce hate and Islamophobia and promises to take a stand against the dehumanization of a group of people, which Janis called unconstitutional.

Chants against the ban grew throughout the crowd in-between speakers, keeping students and guests moving in the cold, windy air. Faculty member Amanda Seligman, a professor of History and Urban Studies read aloud a letter she wrote for her students when the ban was announced.

“I am proud of the work we have done together,” Seligman said, reading from her note, “I have been silently gratified by the notion that we have built personal ties than transcend our national differences.”

The Persian Association, which had never done a political event before, was created to focus on culture and celebrate special holidays. With the executive order in place, Bakhshinejad said they needed to show the growing concerns for both their association and international students.

“The point is we legally entered the country and with this ban we are losing our basic rights, and that those who are in the United States legally can no longer see their families who are still in these banned countries,” Bakhshinejad said.

Leila Saboori was an organizer of the event and said that they wanted to peacefully reach out to those at UW-Milwaukee. Saboori, who is from Iran has been at UW-Milwaukee on a student visa for 6 years. She said the ban has affected both personal and professional aspects of her life.

“My brother is getting married and the whole family wants me there,” Saboori said, “This was the big motivation for me to work hard during the past year, but now I do not [know] what will happen.”

Mike Sportiello is president of UW-Milwaukee’s Student Association and said events such as the protest that took place show those who are affected that they are supported.

“Many [students] feel a general sense of being hated,” Sportiello said, “They feel that UW-Milwaukee is a small safe-haven for them.”

UW-Milwaukee’s Student Association is working with those affected to help with support and business needs while organizing a day to call politicians and demonstrate opposition against the visa ban.

“We are all students, regardless of our background or birthplace,” Saboori said.