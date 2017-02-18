Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events February 26-March 4

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

ZIP MKE runs Feb. 20-Mar. 20 at Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave.

27 Zip Codes, 1 City. ZIP MKE is a unique photographic exhibit, originally an online gallery, celebrating the beauty and diversity, not the divisions, of Milwaukee. Photographs come from residents in every zip code displaying Milwaukee’s strong community spirit. Online gallery can be viewed: www.zipmke.com

CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Journal Your Family History

In celebration of Black History Month, begin tracking you family’s history now for future generations at Center Street Library , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, February 27, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Join us for a journaling session where we will write about life experiences such as a meaningful family gathering, a specific childhood memory, or your reaction to a national event. The library will provide the journals and pens, and you provide the memories.

Fairy Tales for African-American Children

Laretta Henderson, Associate Dean and Professor at UWM’s School of Information Studies, will share from Fairy Tales with a Black Consciousness and discuss the importance of fairy tales and princesses for African American children at Martin Luther King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, February 27, 5:30-7 p.m. Students from the School of Information Studies will read fairy tales that have been adapted for African American children.

Adventures in African American History

Learn about Black History while creating a piece of keepsake art at Washington Park Library , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, February 28, 4:30-6 p.m. Bring something you want to incorporate into your collage or use materials provided. Enjoy prizes and snacks, too. Children ages 7-18 and their families are welcome. Presented by Blk-Art, History & Culture.

Celebrating the Achievements of Black Inventors

Celebrate the achievements of African and African-American inventors by learning about their contributions to the world at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, February 28, 5-6 p.m. Be inspired as we discuss how you can take the steps to be a creative innovator too! Presented by Central Library’s Business and Periodicals Staff

SPECIAL EVENTS

Spring Used Book Sale

Used book sale featuring books, cookbooks, sheet music, comics, magazines, audio books and maps at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, March 4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. Anodyne Coffee and other refreshments available for purchase in the R Café. Friends members may enter sales 30 minutes before the public with current membership card. Please use the Eighth St. entrance and present your card. All proceeds from the sale benefit the Milwaukee Public Library.

Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss

Celebrate the beloved author’s birthday with stories, live music, birthday treats, face painting, live animals, crafts, and a visit from Browser the library lion and the Cat in the Hat at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

EVENTS

Book to Art Club

Engage with popular literature in a hands-on, imaginative way at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, February 28, 6-7 p.m. The Book to Art Club will read a selected novel then work on an art project inspired by the story. Space is limited, and registration is required. Please register online or by calling 414.286.3011.

Bay View Kinnickinnic Knitters

A knitting circle dedicated to expanding skills through the participation of knitters of all experience levels. Bring any knitting project for conversation and camaraderie among knitters at Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave, Wednesday, March 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tap into knitting resources the library has to offer

The Creative Writing Collective

Meet with other budding writers for peer support and input and take part in this new community of creative people at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, March 1, 6-7:30 p.m.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, March 2, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords to the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, March 3, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Also Mar. 10, 17, 24, 31.

ACE: Understanding Adverse Childhood Experiences

Childhood experiences such as abuse, neglect, and abandonment can have a significant impact on immediate mental and physical health, as well as increase the risk for long-term consequences. Learn about these Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and their relation to brain development at Atkinson Library , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Saturday, March 4, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Presented by ACE interface trainer, Michael Joranger, LCSW. Mr. Joranger has more than 30 years of child welfare experience in a variety of settings.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, March 4, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at Forest Home Library or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Mar. 11, 18, 25.

Get Crafty at King

Learn to make paper flowers: fold, cut, and curl paper to make hyacinths, daffodils, and tulips at M.L. King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, March 4, 1-3 p.m.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

Zablocki Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of Timeline by Michael Crichton at Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, March 1, 1-2 p.m.

FOR TEENS

TXT U L8R: A Storytelling & Spoken Word Workshop for Teens presented by Ex Fabula

First Stage’s play, TXT U L8R, is a digital mystery of phones that have a mind of their own. Whether your phone is your best friend, or you’re counting down the days till you can get one, join us at Zablocki Library ¸ 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Saturday, March 4, 1-3 p.m. to learn more about the play, reflect on the role that technology plays in your life, and tell phone stories. In this interactive workshop, Ex Fabula storytelling coaches will guide you through small group activities that will help you discover, craft, and share your own true, personal stories. This event is designed for teens 13-17. Participants will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win two free tickets to the play courtesy of First Stage. The World Premiere of TXT U L8R will run from March 10-19, 2017 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, 325 W. Walnut Street. More information at www.firststage.org. Advance registration is appreciated. Register at www.mpl.org/storytelling, or call 286-3011.

FOR FAMILIES

Paws and Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will bring furry friends to the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, March 4, 1-2 p.m. Come in to say hello, give a pet, or read a selection of good books. Great for reluctant readers!

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, February 27, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Mar. 6, 13, 20, 27.

Play & Learn

Family and Friends at Washington Park Library , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, March 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Here are Grandma’s glasses and here is Grandpa’s hat! Let’s meet all our family and friends while we sing, dance and play together.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, March 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 9, 16, 23, 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, March 1, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 8, 15, 22, 29.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, March 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 9, 16, 23, 30.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, March 3, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 10, 17, 24. 31.

Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, March 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Mar. 9, 16, 23, 30.

FOR CHILDREN

Truck Studio Art Workshop

A drop-in program designed for children in Grades K5-5. Participants will work on imaginative art activities relevant to a book or artistic theme for the day. Presented by Artists Working in Education, Inc. (A.W.E.) at:

Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, February 27, 5:30-7 p.m.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, March 4, 3-4:30 p.m. Also Mar. 11, 18, 25.

LEGO+

Advanced LEGO building! Take it to the next level with extra components, like motors, pulleys and gears at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, February 28, 6-7 p.m. For ages 8 and up.

After School Tech Time

Make it, break it, tinker with, and take it! Explore STEAM concepts with a variety of fun, hands-on projects at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, March 2, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Library , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, March 2, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 9, 16, 23, 30.

Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, March 2, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Mar. 9, 16, 23, 30.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, March 2, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Mar. 9, 16, 23, 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, February 28, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 7, 14, 21, 28.

Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, March 2, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Mar. 9, 16, 23, 30.

Martin Luther King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, March 2, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Mar. 9, 16, 23, 30.

Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, March 2, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Mar. 9, 16, 23, 30.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, February 27, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also Mar. 6, 13, 20, 27.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP