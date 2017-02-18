Black History Quiz – Part II

Capitol Report

By State Representative, Leon D. Young

As we all know, February is Black History Month. A time to observe and celebrate the enormous contributions Black Americans have made on the fabric of this nation and on the world in general.

With that spirit in mind, I thought it might be interesting for you and your family to test your collective knowledge of Black History with a quiz that, admittedly, is a bit more challenging than last week’s offering. Let’s begin.

1. Who was the first African American Major League Baseball player?

Ernie Banks

Satchel Paige

Jackie Robinson

Larry Doby

2. Where was Malcolm X killed?

Audubon Ballroom,

Manhattan

Downtown Boston

His House, Queens

Massachusetts State

Prison

3. Where was the first “sit-in” at a segregated lunch counter?

Jackson, Mississippi

Atlanta, Georgia

Charleston,

South Carolina

Greensboro,

North Carolina

4. At its height, what was the slave population in the U.S.?

About 500,000

About 2 Million

About 1 Million

About 4 million

5. Who was the first African American Nobel Peace Prize winner?

Ralph Bunche

Albert John Lutul

Martin Luther King Jr.

Nelson Mandela

6. Who was the first African American to serve as a U.S. Senator?

Hiram Revels

Carol Mosley Braun

Edward Brooke

Blanche K. Bruce

7. Who was the first African American to serve as a US Supreme Court Justice?

William Henry Hastie

Thurgood Marshall

Charles Hamilton

Houston

Clarence Thomas

8. Who was the first African American to win an Academy Award?

Sidney Poitier

Dorothy Dandridge

Halle Berry

Hattie McDaniel

9. Who was the first African American to perform at the White House?

B.B. King

“Blind Tom” Wiggins

Louis Armstrong

Aretha Franklin

10. What year was the Thirteenth Amendment ratified, abolishing slavery?

1862

1872

1865

1867

11. Who signed The Emancipation Act?

Andrew Johnson

Ulysses S. Grant

James Buchanan

Abraham Lincoln

12. With the 15th Amendment ratification in 1870, what did African Americans gain in the United States?

Freedom from Slavery

Right to Citizenship

Status

Voting Rights

Right to Sit Anywhere

13. Who was the only African American among the original NAACP executives?

Rosa Parks

Frederick Douglass

Martin Luther King Jr.

W.E.B. Du Bois

14. Who established the first non-indigenous settlement of Chicago?

Jean Baptiste Pointe

Du Sable

Joseph Moreno

Pedro Alonso Nino

Sally Bayne

15. Sarah Goode was the first African American woman to receive a patent. What did she invent?

Hair Straightening

System

Dry-Cleaning Process

Lip Stick

Folding Bed

Make expanding your knowledge and appreciation of Black History a year-round, family event. There’s so much to learn and so much to be proud about.

Answer Key: 1. Jackie Robinson 2. Audubon Ballroom, Manhattan 3. Greensboro, North Carolina 4. 4 million 5. Ralph Bunche 6. Hiram revels 7. Thurgood Marshall 8. Hattie McDaniel 9. “Blind Tom” Wiggins 10. 1865 11. Abraham Lincoln 12. Voting Rights 13. W.E.B. DuBois 14. Jean Baptiste Pointe Du Sable 15. Folding Bed