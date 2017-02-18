Legislatively Speaking

By Senator, Lena C. Taylor

Voting is the great equalizer. One vote, one voice!

In 1865, when Ezekiel Gillespie tried to cast his vote in Milwaukee, he was turned away because he was black.

Ezekiel Gillespie was my kind of Negro, because he stood up and fought back!

He made his voice heard by suing all the way to the Supreme Court. In 1866, he won in a unanimous decision by the Court, and won black men the right to vote.

Every election is important. Don’t just vote in Presidential elections.

There’s too much riding on every election. Be like Ezekiel Gillespie and be a #1 Vote FAAN by voting on a Tuesday every February, April, August, and November.

This Tuesday, there’s an election with two races on the ballot for Superintendent of Public Instruction and Municipal Judge Branch 1. You can call toll-free at (866) 868-3947 to know where to vote, and you can see your ballot at www.myvote.wi.gov.

Historically, the February Primary is Wisconsin’s lowest-turnout election.

But it doesn’t have to be. Change happens with you! Be a #1 Vote FAAN and make your voice heard! You’ll have to present a photo ID when you go to vote.

This can be a Wisconsin DOT-issued driver license or identification card, a Military ID, or a US passport. Make sure you’re prepared before you go to the voting booth, you don’t want to be turned away! For more info on acceptable IDs, check out www.bringitwisconsin.com.

If you’re not registered, you’re going to need to do that before you cast your vote. Unlike other states, Wisconsin has same-day voter registration, so don’t worry if you’re not registered yet.

You’ll need a driver license or state ID and proof of residence. Voting is critical.

We face a lot of problems as a city. Milwaukee is the most segregated city in America.

We have the highest incarceration rate of black men. 23,000 Milwaukeeans live in a food desert, and the infant mortality rate for black babies is three times higher than it is white for babies.

You don’t have to accept these circumstances. You can be the change maker Milwaukee needs. All you have to do is go out and vote this Tuesday.

