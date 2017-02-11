Tripoli Shrine Circus Hosts “Blanket Milwaukee With Love” Drive for Sojourner Family Peace Center

Milwaukee, WI – In a campaign to gather much-needed blankets for Sojourner Family Peace Center, Tripoli Shrine CIRCUS and Wisconsin Center District are hosting the “Blanket Milwaukee with Love” event Monday, February 13, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The goal is to collect blankets for children and families at the Center. Sojourner Family Peace Center is one of the first in the country to provide comprehensive services for victims of a family impacted by domestic violence.

The first 100 people to donate one preferably new or slightly used, clean, full-length blanket will receive a pair of complementary, general admission tickets to the opening night performance, Thursday, February 23, at 7 p.m. With the donation of two or more blankets, an additional pair of tickets will be given to the donor, up to four tickets per family (while supplies last).

Representatives from the Shrine Circus, Sojourner Family Peace Center and Wisconsin Center District will be on-site accepting donations. The famous Shrine Clowns will be entertaining and posing for pictures for those who donate.

WHO: Tripoli Shrine Circus, Wisconsin Center District, and Sojourner Family Peace Center

WHAT: Blanket Milwaukee with Love Blanket Drive for Sojourner Family Peace Center

WHEN: Monday, February 13, 2017, 11 a.m. – 1p.m.

WHERE: UWM Panther Arena box office lobby, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee 53203

Media is asked to “blanket the love” by reaching out to your viewers, listeners, and readers to inspire them to donate.

Day of event, media is encouraged to attend. Representatives will be available for interviews.

The Shrine Circus comes to Milwaukee February 23 – February 26, to the UWM Panther Arena.

Thurs: 7pm*

Fri: 10:30am & 7pm

Sat: 10am, 2:30pm, & 7:30pm

Sun: 2pm & 6pm

*50% off all seats opening night only

For additional information about the Shrine Circus, visit www.supershrinecircus.com

About Sojourner

The mission of Sojourner is to transform lives impacted by domestic violence. Sojourner provides crisis housing, system advocacy, and individual support. Sojourner is the largest provider of domestic violence prevention and intervention services in Wisconsin, serving more than 9,500 clients annually. Our primary goals are to ensure the safety of victims of family violence and to provide a pathway out of violence for victims and abusers through opportunities to make positive and lasting changes for themselves and their children. Sojourner is committed to creating communities where people live peacefully. For more information, visit www.familypeacecenter.org. Sojourner 24-Hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 414-933-2722.

About Family Peace Center

Sojourner is one of the first in the nation to house holistic services for victims of domestic violence of all ages, under one roof. In addition to moving our current crisis housing facility, Sojourner Truth House, and the Sojourner 24-hour domestic violence hotline, Sojourner is joined with Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, Milwaukee Public Schools, Jewish Family Services and many more to co-locate services for families impacted by family violence.

About Wisconsin Center District

The Wisconsin Center District is the owner and operator of the Milwaukee Theatre, University of Wisconsin Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Wisconsin Center