Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events February 19-25

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Adventures in African American History

Learn about Black History while creating a piece of keepsake art at Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, February 20, 6-7:30 p.m. Bring something you want to incorporate into your collage or use materials provided. Enjoy prizes and snacks, too. Children ages 7-18 and their families are welcome. Presented by Blk-Art, History & Culture.

African American History Month Jeopardy

Test your knowledge of African American history and win prizes at Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, February 22, 5-6 p.m.

Black History Month Read In

Ald. Milele A. Coggs invites families to listen to heartfelt stories at M.L. King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, February 22, 5:30-7 p.m. Craft included. Light refreshments will be served.

Extra Special Story Time

Featuring Tar Beach at Atkinson Library , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, February 23, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Celebrate African American History Month with this classic and make your own quilt-style collage.

Queens of Harmony Gospel Performance

Celebrate African American History month with a special performance by the Queens of Harmony, a Milwaukee a cappella gospel quartet, at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, February 25, 2-3 p.m. in the Schoenleber Reading Room. The Queens of Harmony have been singing gospel for over 30 years and bring their experience and love of music to every performance.

EVENTS

Treasures of the Great Lakes Marine Collection

Learn about a different aspect of the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, February 21, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Of special interest to divers and genealogists, the program is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Great Lakes history.

Suicide Prevention: Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR)

Learn to recognize the risk factors and warning signs associated with suicidal thoughts and how to offer hope and help with QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Gatekeeper Training at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, February 21, 6-7:30 p.m. Available to parents, friends, teachers, ministers, medical and mental health professionals – anyone who wants to know more about keeping the ones they care about from dying by suicide. QPR Training is led by a Certified QPR Gatekeeper Trainer. This training is not recommended for someone who has lost a loved one within the past 6 months.

Chess Club

Bring your chess set and love of strategy to a drop-in chess club at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, February 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meet new chess enthusiasts while improving your strategy.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords to the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, February 24, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, February 25, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at Forest Home Library or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620.

Skeins of Milwaukee

Bring your needles and/or hooks, your yarn and your enthusiasm to share and learn with others who knit and crochet to Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, February 25, 1:30-3:30 p.m. in Mozart’s Grove. Join us the last Saturday of each month (with the exception of holidays). There is free 2-hr. street parking on Saturdays.

Post-Traumatic Stress: Understanding and Moving Forward

Learn the signs and symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), basic coping strategies to help manage symptoms and resources on where to seek help at Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, February 25, 2-3:30 p.m.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

East Branch Book Club

Join the discussion of Call the Midwife by Jennifer Worth at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, February 21, 7-8 p.m.

History Buff Book Club

Join the discussion of The Quartet: Orchestrating the Second American Revolution, 1783-1789 by Joseph J. Ellis and Hamilton: Original Broadway Cast Recording at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, February 23, 5-6 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Library Chill

Bring your friends, unwind after school, and hang out at the Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Friday, February 24, 3:30-4:30 p.m. We will have popcorn and board games, featuring an optional art or craft project, or just hang out, snack and chat. For teens ages 13-18. Also Mar. 17, and Apr. 7.

FOR FAMILIES

Yoga for Families

Start your day off right with morning stretches at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, February 25, 10-11 a.m. Presented in collaboration with OmTown Yogis, Yoga for Families integrates literacy skills like a love of reading with other life skills such as mindfulness and self-regulation. No equipment necessary. All ages welcome with an accompanying adult.

Extra Special Story Time

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, February 20, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Feb. 27.

Play & Learn

Post Office at Washington Park Library , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, February 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Create a card, letter or package and take turns setting up routes, delivering and receiving mail in our pretend post office.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, February 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, February 22, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, February 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, February 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, February 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

FOR CHILDREN

Snap Circuits

Explore the basic principles of electricity by playing with snap circuits and other resources from the MKE Mixers at M.L. King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, February 20, 2-2:45 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Yoga Sensory Storytime at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, February 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Presented by Marquette Speech/Language Therapy Graduate Students Brooke O’Brien and Stephanie Sears. Use your arms to chomp like a crocodile or balance like a monkey swinging through the trees.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Chess Club at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, February 25, 1:30-3 p.m. Open play for all levels.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Library , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, February 23, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, February 23, 10:30-11 a.m.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, February 23, 10-10:30 a.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, February 21, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Feb. 28.

Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, February 23, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Martin Luther King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, February 23, 10-10:30 a.m.

Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, February 23, 10:30-11 a.m.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, February 20, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also Feb. 27.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

