Memorial Service Celebrating the Life of Helen I Barnhill on Feb 18

The family of Helen I Barnhill former Milwaukee business owner of Barnhill, Hayes and Crosby Consultants, community, church, and civic leader. Invites friends and the public to join them in a public memorial service honoring her life. The service will be held as follows:

MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR HELEN I BARNHILL
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18TH, 2017, 11:00AM
PLYMOUTH CHURCH UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
2717 EAST HAMPSHIRE AVENUE, MILWAUKEE, WI
REV. ANDREW WARNER, PASTOR REV. DR. HERMAN HALLER, OFFICIANT

