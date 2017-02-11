MATC Requesting BIDs for Oak Creek Campus (OCC) Façade & Exterior Doors and Remodeling Projects

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITIES

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2017-006

DUE: Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Oak Creek Campus (OCC) Façade & Exterior Doors – FY17; Projects 2017736 & 2017739.01

Single Prime Contract including: General Construction (GC); Masonry; Sheet Metal; Door & Window Fenestration; Ironwork

************************************************

BID REFERENCE NO. 2017-007

DUE: Thursday, March 2, 2017

Remodeling Specified Areas, OCC; Projects 2017726, 2017727, 2017747 & 2015515.05

Single Prime Contract including: GC; Plumbing; Electrical; HVAC Work

************************************************

BID REFERENCE NO. 2017-008

DUE: Friday, March 3, 2017

Remodeling Specified Areas, Downtown Milwaukee Campus T129 Expansion; Project 2017751

Single Prime Contract including: GC; Plumbing; Electrical; HVAC Work

************************************************

Although each opportunity listed above is a separate bid, the following information applies to all:

1. Sealed Bids will be accepted until 2:00 PM on the date shown, only at the following location: Office and reception desk of Construction Services, Room M70, Milwaukee Area Technical College, 1015 North Sixth Street, Milwaukee (mailing address 700 W. State Street, Room M70, Milwaukee, WI 53233).

2. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.

3. Please call 414.297.6236 for more information, including procedures for obtaining bid documents & touring the project site.

