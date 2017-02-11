MATC Requesting BIDs for Oak Creek Campus (OCC) Façade & Exterior Doors and Remodeling Projects

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITIES
Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:
BID REFERENCE NO. 2017-006
DUE: Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Oak Creek Campus (OCC) Façade & Exterior Doors – FY17; Projects 2017736 & 2017739.01
Single Prime Contract including: General Construction (GC); Masonry; Sheet Metal; Door & Window Fenestration; Ironwork
BID REFERENCE NO. 2017-007
DUE: Thursday, March 2, 2017
Remodeling Specified Areas, OCC; Projects 2017726, 2017727, 2017747 & 2015515.05
Single Prime Contract including: GC; Plumbing; Electrical; HVAC Work
BID REFERENCE NO. 2017-008
DUE: Friday, March 3, 2017
Remodeling Specified Areas, Downtown Milwaukee Campus T129 Expansion; Project 2017751
Single Prime Contract including: GC; Plumbing; Electrical; HVAC Work
Although each opportunity listed above is a separate bid, the following information applies to all:
1. Sealed Bids will be accepted until 2:00 PM on the date shown, only at the following location: Office and reception desk of Construction Services, Room M70, Milwaukee Area Technical College, 1015 North Sixth Street, Milwaukee (mailing address 700 W. State Street, Room M70, Milwaukee, WI 53233).
2. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.
3. Please call 414.297.6236 for more information, including procedures for obtaining bid documents & touring the project site.
MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.