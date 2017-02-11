ICYMI: 10 Milwaukee County Accomplishments You Should Know About

MILWAUKEE – From finally moving forward with a plan to remove the Estabrook Dam to an unprecedented jobs and economic development boom spurred by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s leadership, 2016 was a year of growth at Milwaukee County.

We saw initiatives begun in prior years reach major milestones and completion. We launched other major projects which, over the course of the next few years, will have transformative effects on our community. Through everything, we kept a focus on building a model government that runs efficiently and effectively in service of Milwaukee County’s residents.

While we are proud of all our work last year, here is a run-down of the top 10 accomplishments we want you to know about from 2016.

Milwaukee’s leaders come together to remove the Estabrook Dam Major milestones in Housing: Housing First shows a 70% reduction in chronic homeless, Rental Assistance waitlist opens for first time in 15 years Couture project set to transform Milwaukee’s skyline Park East land is entirely sold or under option for purchase UpLift MKE places 125 people (and counting!) in permanent jobs Office on African American Affairs gets off the ground Bus Rapid Transit initiative launched Adoption of first dedicated funding for transit and transportation in County’s history County Executive Abele and County Board of Supervisors adopt plan to raise living wage to $15/hour County government focuses on effective operations and public engagement

Read more about these accomplishments here: http://county.milwaukee.gov/2016