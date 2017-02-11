Governor’s Budget Proposal Helps People with Alzheimer’s Disease

Milwaukee, WI – The Alzheimer’s Association thanks Governor Scott Walker for including several items in his budget proposal that will help persons with the diagnosis of dementia and their professional and family caregivers.

An appropriation of $50,000 each year of the budget to the University of Wisconsin to further Alzheimer’s disease research efforts A 2% increase each year for the Nursing Home reimbursement rate to support the direct care workforce and to acknowledge increased acuity needs of residents A 2% increase in the Medicaid Personal Care program, which funds workers to come into the home setting to assist with caregiving tasks Four new positions (3 in the first year, one in the second) for the Board on Aging and Long Term Care Ombudsman program

“We appreciate the efforts of Governor Walker to address important needs faced by families and long-term care providers in the care and support of people with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias,” said Tom Hlavacek, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association Southeastern Wisconsin chapter. “Gov. Walker is building on the excellent work begun last session by the Speaker’s Task Force on Alzheimer’s and Dementia, established by Speaker Robin Vos and led by Reps. Mike Rohrkaste and Dianne Hesselbein. We look forward to working with the legislature to pass these and other budget measures into law.”

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer care, support and research whose mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease and local services visit www.alz.org/sewi or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.