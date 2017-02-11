Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Creative Art Program Available for Individuals with Early-Stage Dementia

Milwaukee, WI –  The Alzheimer’s Association will offer “Memories in the Making®” a three-week watercolor painting session designed for families living with early-stage dementia.

The series will be held on consecutive Tuesdays beginning February 22 through March 8 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. at the Alzheimer’s Association, 620 S. 76th Street, Suite 160, in Milwaukee.

This program is being offered to members of the general public who are living with early-stage dementia and their care partners. No experience or background in art is necessary!

There is a nominal $5 cost per couple for the three-week program which covers art supplies and materials. Scholarships are available for those in need. Care partners are required to stay for the art session. Pre-registration for the program is required and can be made by contacting Wendy Betley at 800- 272-3900, 414-479-8800 or wbetley@alz.org

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer care, support and research whose mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.

For more information about Alzheimer’s disease and local services visit www.alz.org/sewi or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

