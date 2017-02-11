A Black History Moment

Capitol Report

By State Representative, Leon D. Young

In honor of Black History Month, I would like to deviate from my usual column format. Instead, I invite you and your family to test your (individual and collective) knowledge of Black History.

1. Who was the first African American to receive the Nobel Peace Prize? A. Charles H. Mahoney B. Martin Luther King, Jr. C. Frank E. Peterson D. Ralph Bunche

2. Who was the first African American to win an Academy Award? A. Hattie McDaniel B. Denzel Washington C. Whoopi Goldberg D. Sidney Poitier

3. Who was the first African American Cabinet position? A. Constance Baker Motley B. Shirley Chisholm C. Patricia Roberts Harris D. Carole Moseley Braun

4. Who was the first African American to travel in space? A. Ronald McNair B. Michael Anderson C. Guion Bluford D. Frederick Gregory

5. Who was the first African American woman to win the Nobel Prize for literature? A. Gwendolyn Brooks B. Zora Neale Hurston C. Lorraine Hansberry D. Toni Morrison

6. Who was the first African American woman to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives? A. Cardiss Collins B. Barbara Jordan C. Shirley Chisholm D. Maxine Waters

7. Be elected mayor of New York City? A. Thomas Bradley B. David Dinkins C. Coleman A. Young D. Harold Washington

8. In 1990, L. Douglas Wilder became the first African American elected governor. What state elected him? A. Georgia B. Massachusetts C. North Carolina D. Virginia

9. Who was the first African American to head a major American political party? A. Mickey Leland B. Ron Brown C. Michael Espy D. Kweisi Mfume

10. Who was the first African American to win the Heisman Trophy? A. O.J. Simpson B. Jim Brown C. Ernie D. Michael Garrett

11. Who was the first African American to elected to the U.S. Senate? A. Edward W. Brooke B. Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. C. Hiram R. Revel D. Carole Moseley Braun

12. It was the first African American-owned company to be publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange? A. Famous Amos B. Parks Sausage Company C. FUBU D. BET Networks

13. W.E.B. Du Bois is a graduate of what university? A. U of Mass-Amherst B. Temple University C. Howard University D. Harvard University

14. Marcus Garvey founded what back to Africa movement? A. Niagara Movement B. Free African Society C. Universal Negro Improvement Assn (UNIA) D. NAACP

15. What African American jazz legend was known to his fans simply as “Bird”? A. Charlie Parker B. John Coltrane C. Miles Davis D. Charlie Mingus

16. Who was the first African American to be elected President of the United States? A. Cory Booker B. Eric Holder C. Barack Hussein Obama D. Jesse Jackson

17. When were the first African Slaves brought to North America? A. 1619 B. 1776 C. 1793 D. 1800

18. Who was the first Black Poet Laureate? A. Gwendolyn Brooks B. Maya Angelou C. Rita Dove D. Robert Hayden

19. On September 24, 2016, the National Museum of African American History and Culture opened in what city? A. Washington, D.C. B. Los Angeles C. New York D. Atlanta

20. In October of 1966, in Oakland, California, Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale organized what Black movement? A. N.A.A.C.P. B. The Black Panther Party C. Southern Christian Leadership Council (S.C.L.C) D. Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (C.O.R.E.)

In 1926, Dr. Carter G. Woodson initiated the observance of “Negro History Week,” to be celebrated in February as close as possible to the birthdays of both Frederick Douglas and Abraham Lincoln, during which African American leaders would be appropriately honored. Negro History Week has grown into what is now Black History Month.

Make exploring Black History a year-round endeavor. You and your family will learn a great deal, while spending valuable family time together.

ANSWER KEY: 1. D 2. A 3. C 4. C 5. D 6. C 7. B 8. D 9. B 10. C 11. C 12. B 13. D 14. C 15. A 16. C 17. A 18. D 19. A 20. B