UW System Academic Programs Tied to Meeting Wisconsin’s Workforce Needs

On February 2, 2017 at the Board of Regents meeting, the UW System presented new programs it has added during the past year, highlighting those in the STEM, healthcare and entrepreneurship fields. UW System graduates are an ongoing source of support for Wisconsin’s economy, and these additions in the academic program array are closely tied to Wisconsin’s workforce needs.

“Our institutions produce well-rounded individuals who contribute to our society and economy – they are informed, engaged citizens,” says UW System President Ray Cross. “As we set forth in our 2020FWD strategic framework, we are committed to preparing our graduates with critical thinking and creative problem solving skills. It is also vitally important that we provide degree programs in the UW System that are aligned with the projected highest growth occupations in Wisconsin.”

Nationally, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows significant projected growth for positions in the STEM and healthcare industries from 2014-2024. Below are examples of job growth:

Further, according to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development data, many of Wisconsin’s top 25 highest growth occupations will require a post-secondary degree.

Twenty additional UW System degree programs were authorized in 2016, and these programs are aligned with state and national trends and demand.

The UW System’s 2020 FWD strategic framework builds on the feedback heard at listening sessions around the state to build stronger connections between the UW and the state’s communities and businesses. It is focused on the University’s longstanding commitment to strengthen Wisconsin’s economy, develop the workforce of tomorrow, and keep college affordable for students and families.