Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events February 12-18

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

ZIP MKE runs Jan. 17-Feb. 19

28 Zip Codes, 1 City. ZIP MKE is a unique photographic exhibit, originally an online gallery, celebrating the beauty and diversity, not the divisions, of Milwaukee. Photographs come from residents in every zip code displaying Milwaukee’s strong community spirit. Online gallery can be viewed: www.zipmke.com

CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH

African Drum Workshop with the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

Learn how the music of Africa influenced cultures all over the world in this hands-on drumming workshop at Atkinson Library , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, February 13, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Instruments will be provided.

The Science Guy Presents African American Scientists

Join the Science Guy as he highlights the contributions of African American scientists at Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Wednesday, February 15, 5-5:45 p.m. See some of their experiences performed and try Lewis Latimer’s light bulb experiment.

Black Greek Letter Organizational Contributions to Black History

Identify one member an organization, now or in the past,who made the most significant contribution to move forward the agenda of an inclusive America, and chances are he/she was a member of a fraternity or sorority. Join Dr. Kenneth Harris, Jr., Program Director for Concordia University’s Master of Science in Organizational Leadership and Administration, for a discussion on the contributions to Black History by Black Greek Letter Organizations at M.L. King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, February 15, 5:30-7 p.m.

A History of Jazz in America

Celebrate Black History Month with jazz enthusiast Carol V. Johnson and the music of jazz greats throughout history at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, February 15, 5:30-6:45 p.m. See classic vinyl jazz albums, listen to live music and enjoy light refreshments.

EVENTS

Resume 101: First Steps to Building Your Resume

Learn what employers look for in a resume and what style best markets your strengths at Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, February 13, 1-3 p.m. In this workshop you will create a “ready to be typed” personal resume outline.

Green Home: Sustainable Systems Power Hour

Learn about all sorts of renewable energy sources like solar electric, solar hot water, small wind, geothermal and solar hot air at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, February 13, 6-7 p.m. Find out how you can incorporate these systems in your home to save money and the earth for future generations.

Creative Writing Group

Want to write more, but need inspiration, time, a reason, or support from others who understand the struggle to fill the blank page? Join librarian Ruth Gaba for this creative writing gathering at M.L. King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, February 14, 4:30-6 p.m. The hands-on workshop will provide prompts and encouragement for putting pen to paper or fingers to keyboard.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, February 14, 5-7 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

Trivia @ Tippecanoe

Play trivia with fellow enthusiasts for fun and prizes at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, February 15, 6-7:30 p.m. Featuring The Princess Bride.

Researching Your Family Tree

Start investigating your family history at the library. A Humanities librarian will offer a brief introduction to library resources available for beginning genealogists at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, February 16, 12-1 p.m.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords to the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, February 17, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Also Feb. 24.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, February 18, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at Forest Home Library or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Feb. 25.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Bay View Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of To the Lighthouse by Virginia Woolf at Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, February 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Library Chill

Hang out in the library, bring your friends, and unwind after school at Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, February 16, 4-5 p.m. We will have popcorn and board games, featuring an optional art or craft project, or just hang out, snack and chat. For teens ages 13-18. Also Mar. 16, and Apr. 20.

FOR FAMILIES

Valentine’s Day Crafternoon

Make something special for someone special! We’ll have a variety of Valentine’s Day crafts and a snack available at:

Center Street Library , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, February 14, 4-5 p.m.

M.L. King Library, 310 W. Locust St., Monday, February 13, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, February 14, 4-5 p.m.

Washington Park Library, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, February 14, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Zablocki Library, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, February 13, 4-5 p.m.

Love Monster Party

Monsters need love too! Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Love Monster by sharing stories, songs, and a craft with the ones you love at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, February 13, 6-7 p.m.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, February 13, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Feb. 20, 27.

Play & Learn

Stretching with Storybooks at Washington Park Library , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, February 18, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Stretch while reading stories with YogaConnects.

Play and Learn

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Families with children ages 5 and younger are invited to a fun-filled hands-on interactive hour of stories and play activities at Zablocki Library ¸ 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, February 15, 6-7 p.m. Flower Shop. Practice helping out at the pretend flower shop by arranging flowers, running the cash register, and writing up orders.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, February 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 23.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, February 15, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 22.

Playgroup With Stories (CONTINUED)

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, February 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under withna parent or guardian. Also Feb. 23.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, February 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 24.

Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, February 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 23.

FOR CHILDREN

Wii U Gaming

Melt your winter blues with gaming at Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Wednesday, February 15, 5-7 p.m. Enjoy Wii U games, rated E for Everyone!

Storytelling 101 with MPTV

Discover your inner author and illustrator with Milwaukee Public Television! Learn the basics of storytelling with hands-on activities, and continue the fun with a craft to take home from M.L. King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, February 18, 2-2:45 p.m. Learn the details for entering your original book in this year’s MPTV KIDS Writers’ Contest.

Saturdays at Central

Sunset Playhouse presents Goodnight Lulu at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, February 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Paulette Bogan’s fabulous book is brought to life with crackling wit and huge laughs in this original musical! Saying goodnight can sometimes take a little coaxing and convincing, especially for Lulu the chicken. With permission from Bloomsbury Publishing.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Bubble Mania at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, February 18, 2-3 p.m. Explore the world of bubbles, and make bubbles in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colors!

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Library , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, February 16, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Feb. 23.

Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, February 16, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Feb. 23.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, February 16, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Feb. 23.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, February 14, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Feb. 21, 28.

Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, February 16, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Feb. 23.

Martin Luther King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, February 16, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Feb. 23.

Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, February 16, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Feb. 23.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, February 13, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also Feb. 20, 27

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

