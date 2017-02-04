Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Media Invitation for Governor’s Budget Address

This past week we kicked off Black History Month at the State Capitol! Come join me this month in Milwaukee and at the State Capitol to celebrate black achievement and excellence!

(MADISON) – The Office of Senator Lena C. Taylor would like to invite members of the black media to the State Capitol for the Governor’s Budget Address next Wednesday February 8th at 4pm.

The Senator’s office at 5 South will be open before and after the address as a resource for members of the media.

The Senator will also be available for comments after the address.

Please feel free to contact our office at 608- 266-5810 for any further questions.

