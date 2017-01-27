Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Postions Open: Pipelayers, Steamfitters, Plumbers, Millwrights, Carpenters, Cement Finishers at Staab Construction

CONSTRUCTION CAREERS

Experienced Journeymen starting at $31 + /hr

Staab Construction Corporation is accepting applications for experienced

PIPELAYERS, STEAMFITTERS, PLUMBERS & MILLWRIGHTS, CARPENTERS, CEMENT FINISHERS

Staab Construction Corporation, a heavy construction general contractor specialized in constructing and servicing water, wastewater, and water control structures, is looking for ambitious career oriented individuals who are willing to travel throughout the region (normal work week is four 10 hour days…three day weekends!) to join our construction and service teams. We are looking for experienced applicants with journeyman or equivalent experience and credentials. Qualified individuals will start at greater than $31 per hour plus company paid benefits including health insurance, dental insurance, life and disability insurance, profit sharing, 401K and employee ownership through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. For more information and to apply visit our website at :

www.staabco.com/employment

AFFIRMATIVE ACTION/EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

AN EMPLOYEE OWNED COMPANY

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Leon D Young
Rahim Islam
Michael Bonds
George Curry

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Taki S Raton
Karen Stokes
Eelisa Jones

Topics

Young Gifted & Black
Salvation Army
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383