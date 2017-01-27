Postions Open: Pipelayers, Steamfitters, Plumbers, Millwrights, Carpenters, Cement Finishers at Staab Construction

CONSTRUCTION CAREERS

Experienced Journeymen starting at $31 + /hr

Staab Construction Corporation is accepting applications for experienced

PIPELAYERS, STEAMFITTERS, PLUMBERS & MILLWRIGHTS, CARPENTERS, CEMENT FINISHERS

Staab Construction Corporation, a heavy construction general contractor specialized in constructing and servicing water, wastewater, and water control structures, is looking for ambitious career oriented individuals who are willing to travel throughout the region (normal work week is four 10 hour days…three day weekends!) to join our construction and service teams. We are looking for experienced applicants with journeyman or equivalent experience and credentials. Qualified individuals will start at greater than $31 per hour plus company paid benefits including health insurance, dental insurance, life and disability insurance, profit sharing, 401K and employee ownership through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. For more information and to apply visit our website at :

www.staabco.com/employment

AFFIRMATIVE ACTION/EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

AN EMPLOYEE OWNED COMPANY