Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events February 5-11

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

ZIP MKE runs Jan. 17-Feb. 19

28 Zip Codes, 1 City. ZIP MKE is a unique photographic exhibit, originally an online gallery, celebrating the beauty and diversity, not the divisions, of Milwaukee. Photographs come from residents in every zip code displaying Milwaukee’s strong community spirit. Online gallery can be viewed: www.zipmke.com

CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH

African Drum Workshop with the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

Learn how the music of Africa influenced cultures all over the world in this hands-on drumming workshop at Center Street Library , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, February 6, 4-5 p.m. Instruments will be provided.

A Milwaukee African American History Museum

Join us for the opening celebration of a museum created in collaboration with neighborhood children and Villard Square Branch area schools at the Villard Square Branch , 4190 N. 35th St., Monday, February 6, 5:30-7p.m.

Celebrating the Achievements of Black Inventors

Celebrate the achievements of African and African-American inventors by learning about their contributions to the world. Be inspired as we discuss how you can take the steps to be a creative innovator too! Presented by Central Library’s Business and Periodicals Staff.

Center Street Library , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, February 7, 5-6 p.m.

Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Saturday, February 11, 2-3 p.m.

North of Dixie: Civil Rights in Photography Beyond the South

Meet historian Mark Speltz, author of North of Dixie: Civil Rights Photography Beyond the South, who shines a light past the most iconic photographs of the era to focus on images of everyday activists who led grassroots campaigns to protest racial discrimination in jobs, housing, education, and police brutality at Washington Park Library , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, February 7, 6-7 p.m.

The Science Guy Presents African American Scientists

Join the Science Guy as he highlights the contributions of African American scientists at Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, February 8, 6:30-7:15 p.m. See some of their experiences performed and try Lewis Latimer’s light bulb experiment.

EVENTS

Small Business Resources 101

Learn how to find the right information to help you start your own business. Central Library business librarians will offer a free program on useful print and electronic resources for small business planning at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, February 9, 12 noon-1 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, February 11, 2-3:30 p.m. In Mozart’s Grove.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, February 3, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Also Feb. 10, 17, 24.

Washington Park Library , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, February 7, 6-7 p.m.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, February 11, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at Forest Home Library or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Feb. 18, 25.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Bibliophile Book Club

Join the discussion of The Jesus Cow by Michael Perry at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, February 9, 5-6 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Fairy Tale Ball

Join us for a magical evening of enchanting stories, fabulous crafts and fun for the whole family at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, February 7, 6-7 p.m. Come in costume and pose for pictures with a fairy tale character!

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, February 6, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Feb. 13, 20, 27.

Play & Learn

Pizza Parlor at Washington Park Library , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, February 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Practice making yummy pretend pizzas, taking orders, and delivering your creations to eager customers.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, February 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 16, 23.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, February 8, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 15, 22.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, February 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 16, 23.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, February 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 17, 24.

Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, February 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 16, 23.

FOR CHILDREN

LEGO !

We provide the LEGOs, you provide the creativity! Join other LEGO enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up! Bring your imagination, we’ll bring the bricks.

Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, February 6, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, February 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all young writers (ages 9-13)! The Dream Keepers Writing Circle will give you the opportunity to work on your writing project and share it with other young writers at Capitol Library , 3969 N., 74th St., Tuesday, February 7, 4-5:30 p.m. Students will spend the first part of the session writing, with writing prompts and encouragement from author and writing coach Rochelle Melander. During the second half of the session, students will share these stories with each other, learning how to listen for key story elements and give helpful feedback. Also Feb. 21.

Valentine’s Day Crafternoon

Make something special for someone special! We’ll have a variety of Valentine’s Day crafts and a snack available at Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Tuesday, February 7, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Wii U Gaming

Melt your winter blues with gaming at the library! Enjoy Wii U games, rated E for Everyone at Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, February 8, 4-5 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Music Appreciation with the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, February 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sing, listen and play rhythm instruments while moving to music.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Wisconsin Conservatory Bucket Drumming at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, February 11, 2-3 p.m. Make music with nothing but a 5-gallon bucket and a pair of drumsticks in the newest program fromthe Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. Participants will learn basic rhythm patterns and create an original piece of music to accompany a traditional story.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Library , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, February 9, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Feb. 16, 23.

Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, February 9, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Feb. 16, 23.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, February 9, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Feb. 16, 23.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, February 7, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Feb. 14, 21, 28.

Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, February 9, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Feb. 16, 23.

Martin Luther King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, February 9, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Feb. 16, 23.

Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, February 9, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Feb. 16, 23.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, February 6, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also Feb. 13, 20, 27.

