AgDiscovery 2017 Combines College and Agriculture

By Dylan Deprey

Ever think about farming? Animals? Maybe a little bit of both?

What about going to summer camp? Or to college? Or maybe a little of both?

Well middle and high school students testing their interests or just bored during the summer are eligible for a 2-4-week free summer camp at select colleges across the country.

The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s, AgDiscovery summer camp outreach program assists students explore career opportunities in animal science, veterinary medicine, agribusiness, plant pathology, aquaculture and many more. Participants will experience hands-on labs, workshops and team building activities

The program allows students to live on one of 22 college campuses and learn agricultural sciences from university professors, practicing veterinarians, agriculture industry representatives and professionals working for the U.S. government.

Each college has one of three focuses: Agribusiness, Animal and combination. Students can apply to one of the three programs.

Agribusiness concentrates on the business side of agriculture. Animal focuses on veterinary science. Combination incorporates animal, plant and agribusiness.

Due dates for applications are closing near and must be mailed by March, 1 2017.

The application must be mailed, and includes a four page AgDiscovery application, three letters of recommendation from non-family members and a two page essay entitled, “Why I Want to Attend the AgDiscovery Program at (participating university you would like to attend), and What I Want to Learn.”

There are age restrictions for each school, and those with an 18th birthday before or during the program are unable to participate.

During the week of May 8, 2017, host universities’ will notify applicants chosen to participate in the 2017 AgDiscover, a letter will be sent in the mail by the end of the same week for those not selected.

Applicants selected for the AgDiscovery program are required to attend the program in its entirety.

For more information and the application visit: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/civilrights/agdiscovery/ct_agdiscovery_ program