Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events January 29-February 4

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

ZIP MKE runs Jan. 17-Feb. 19

28 Zip Codes, 1 City. ZIP MKE is a unique photographic exhibit, originally an online gallery, celebrating the beauty and diversity, not the divisions, of Milwaukee. Photographs come from residents in every zip code displaying Milwaukee’s strong community spirit. Online gallery can be viewed: www.zipmke.com

EVENTS

Resume 101: First Steps to Building Your Resume

A resume has become a necessary tool in the world of job search and employment applications. Make it work to your advantage by learning what employers look for in a resume and what style best markets your strengths.

In this workshop you will create a “ready to be typed” personal resume outline at Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, January 30, 1-3 p.m.

Beginning Yoga

Build strength and increase flexibility while focusing on breath and relaxation at Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Tuesday, January 31, 6-7:15 p.m. Wear comfortable clothes and bring a mat. Classes are free; adults and teens are welcome.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, February 1, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

Bay View Kinnickinnic Knitters

A knitting circle dedicated to expanding skills through the participation of knitters of all experience levels. Bring any knitting project for conversation and camaraderie among knitters at Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, February 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tap into knitting resources the library has to offer.

The Creative Writing Collective

Meet with other budding writers for peer support and input and take part in this new community of creative People at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, February 1, 6-7:30 p.m.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords to the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, February 3, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Also Feb. 10, 17, 24.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, February 4, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Register in person at Forest Home Library or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Feb. 11, 18, 25.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Zablocki Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of In the Garden of Beasts by Erik Larson at Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, February 1, 1-2 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Paws and Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will provide furry friends at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, February 4, 1-2 p.m. Come in to say hello, give a pet, or read a selection of good books. Great for reluctant readers!

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at Washington Park Library , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, February 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Down on the Ground. What do you see creeping and crawling along the ground? Sing, play, explore and dance together.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, February 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 9, 16, 23.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, February 1, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 8, 15, 22.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, February 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 9, 16, 23.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, February 3, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 10, 17, 24.

Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, February 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Feb. 9, 16, 23.

FOR CHILDREN

LEGO+

Advanced LEGO building! Take it to the next level with extra components, like motors, pulleys and gears at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, January 31, 6-7 p.m. For ages 8 and up.

Storytelling 101 with MPTV

Discover your inner author and illustrator with Milwaukee Public Television! Learn the basics of storytelling with hands-on activities, and continue the fun with a craft to take home. Learn the details for entering your original book in this year’s MPTV KIDS Writers’ Contest at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, February 1, 4:30-5:15 p.m.

After School Tech Time

Make it, break it, tinker with, and take it! Explore STEAM concepts with a variety of fun, hands-on projects at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, February 2, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Milwaukee Youth Theater presents Harriet the Spy at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, February 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free preview performance. Harriet spends a lot of time spying on her friends, neighbors, and classmates, and writes down her observations in her private notebook. What will happen when her classmates find and read her notebook?

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Paper Engineering at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, February 4, 2-3 p.m. Can you build the tallest tower using just paper and tape? Join us and challenge yourself to take paper to new heights!

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Library , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, February 2, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Feb. 9, 16, 23.

Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, February 2, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Feb. 9, 16, 23.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, February 2, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Feb. 9, 16, 23.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, January 31, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28.

Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, February 2, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Feb. 9, 16, 23.

Martin Luther King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, February 2, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Feb. 9, 16, 23.

Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, February 2, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Feb. 9, 16, 23.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, January 30, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27.

