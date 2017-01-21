MATC Requesting BIDs for Remodeling Specified Areas of Downtown Milwaukee Campus

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITIES

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2017-001

DUE: Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Remodeling Specified Areas, Downtown Milwaukee Campus (DMC)–(Primarily Main Building), Projects 2017723, 2017731, 2017732 & 2017741

************************************************

BID REFERENCE NO. 2017-002

DUE: Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Remodeling Specified Areas, DMC (Primarily T-Building), Projects 2017743, 2017748, & 2017753

************************************************

BID REFERENCE NO. 2017-003

DUE: Thursday, February 9, 2017

Remodeling Specified Areas, DMC (M382 & Bookstore), Projects 2017754 & 2017701.03

************************************************

Although each opportunity listed above is a separate bid, the following information applies to all:

1. Sealed Bids will be accepted until 2:00 PM on the dates shown, only at the following location: Office and reception desk of Construction Services, Room M70, Milwaukee Area Technical College, 1015 North Sixth Street, Milwaukee (mailing address 700 W. State Street, Room M70, Milwaukee, WI 53233).

2. Each bid is for a SINGLE PRIME CONTRACT including: General Construction; Plumbing; Electrical; HVAC Work.

3. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.

4. Please call 414.297.6236 for more information, including procedures for obtaining bid documents & touring the project site.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.