Deadline to Sign Up for Obamacare is January 31

“Last chance” events scheduled for the final week of open enrollment

MILWAUKEE – With a new president taking office this week, and an uncertain road ahead for the Affordable Care Act, many consumers are signing up for health care coverage in 2017.

“We have seen a strong consumer response this open enrollment period and are preparing for a surge in last-minute sign-ups in the closing weeks of January,” says Caroline Gomez-Tom, with the Milwaukee Enrollment Network.

“Ninety percent of enrollees in our area receive financial assistance for their Marketplace coverage, so we are hearing from individuals who are eager to secure an affordable monthly premium for the year ahead.”

The Affordable Care Act guarantees that individuals cannot be denied coverage due to pre-existing medical conditions, and assures access to essential benefits such as preventive / wellness care, chronic disease management (like diabetes and asthma) and mental health care.

Free, confidential, in-person help is available to consumers to enroll and re-enroll in the Marketplace, as well as Badger- Care Plus, by dialing 2-1-1 to book an appointment with an enrollment assister.

A series of “last chance” enrollment events are also scheduled to provide free help in signing up at these locations:

Center Street Public Library, 2727 W. Fond Du Lac Ave. on Monday, January 23 from 4 to 7 pm.

Forest Home Pubic Library, 1432 W. Forest Home Ave. on Tuesday, January 24 from 4 to 7 pm.

Zablocki Public Library, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave. on Friday, January 27 from 1 to 5 pm.

Martin Luther King Public Library, 310 W. Locust St. on Saturday, January 28 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Centro Hispano – Hillview, 1615 S. 22nd St. on Saturday, January 28 from 10 am to 2 pm

Community Advocates, 728 N. James Lovell St. on January 30 and 31 from 9 am to 4pm.

Milwaukee Enrollment Network

The Milwaukee Enrollment Network reminds consumers to be prepared when signing up for healthcare coverage, and to have the following information about themselves and their household:

• social security numbers or document numbers for legal immigrants

• employer and income information for every person in the home who needs coverage (from pay stubs or W-2 forms)

• policy numbers for any current health insurance plans covering members of the household

This is also an important time for BadgerCare Plus (Medicaid) re-enrollment. Although consumers can sign up at any time during the year, it’s important that individuals renew their BadgerCare coverage on an annual basis.

Adults with income below 100% of the federal poverty level ($11,670 per year for an individual) and children and pregnant women in households with income under 300% of the poverty level ($71,550 for a family of 4), may be eligible for BadgerCare Plus.

Consumers can learn more about enrollment in the Marketplace as well as BadgerCare Plus, by visiting healthcare. gov or calling the Health Insurance Marketplace national call center at 1-800-318-2596 (open 24 hours, 7 days a week).

To get connected to free, in-person enrollment assistance in Milwaukee County, consumers should dial 2-1-1.