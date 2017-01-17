Riverworks Selected for 2017 Mini Block Build MKE

A neighborhood in the 6th Aldermanic District has been selected as one of the Revitalize Milwaukee 2017 Mini Block Build MKE locations, Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs said today.

The Riverworks Development Corp. Mini Block Build will take place in October 2017 and will focus on N. 3rd and N. 4th Streets between W. Capitol Dr. and W. Abert Pl. at the north end of the Harambee neighborhood. During the Mini Block Build, volunteers and community partners will come together to enhance – for free – several homes via small repairs, as well as beautification and landscaping projects,

Alderwoman Coggs said the Riverworks Mini Block Build has been renamed by Revitalize Milwaukee as the “Shevitalize” Mini Build as it will emphasize women helping women. “More than sixty-five percent of the households that Revitalize Milwaukee served in 2016 were headed by women, and this mini build will highlight women business owners, women making donations, and women volunteers,” she said.

The Riverworks area in Harambee was nominated for Block Build MKE last year by Alderwoman Coggs, and is one of three neighborhoods across Milwaukee that will receive a Mini Block Build during 2017. The featured or full 2017 Block Build MKE area will be in the Clarke Square Neighborhood on the near south side.

“I want to thank Revitalize Milwaukee for taking on this unprecedented number of projects across the city and especially the very positive Mini Block Build in the Riverworks area,” Alderwoman Coggs said.

Revitalize Milwaukee’s mission is to stabilize vulnerable neighborhoods and revitalize communities by providing free critical home repairs, accessibility modifications and comprehensive services for low-income homeowners who are senior citizens, veterans and/or persons with disabilities who live in Milwaukee or Waukesha Counties. Since 2000, Revitalize Milwaukee has completed home updates for more than 1,700 homes with the help of more than 7,500 volunteers and invested more than $12.5 million in Milwaukee area housing.