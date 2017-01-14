Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events January 22-28

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EVENTS

Color Your Way to Calm

Coloring isn’t just for kids. Did you know that coloring as an adult can reduce stress and anxiety? Sit back and relax with some adult coloring at Center Street Library , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, January 23, 4:30 5:30 p.m. Coloring sheets and art supplies will be provided. Come get cozy with cookies and soft music. Bring a friend or make some here. Also Jan. 30.

The Hidden Impact of Segregation in Milwaukee County

Milwaukee is often referred to as the most segregated city in the nation. Learn about the past, present and future effects of segregation on our city and neighborhoods at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, January 23, 6-7:30 p.m. Presented by Reggie Jackson from the Dr. James Cameron Legacy Foundation, Inc.

Beginning Yoga

Build strength and increase flexibility while focusing on breath and relaxation at Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Tuesday, January 24, 6-7:15 p.m. Wear comfortable clothes and bring a mat. Classes are free; adults and teens are welcome. Also Jan. 31.

Book to Art Club

Engage with popular literature in a hands-on, imaginative way at the East Branch Library! Read a selected novel, then work on an art project inspired by the story at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, January 24, 6-7 p.m. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Please register online or by calling 414.286.3011.

Chess Club

Bring your chess set and love of strategy to a drop-in chess club at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, January 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meet new chess enthusiasts while improving your strategy.

Patent Searching 101

Central Library Business Librarians will explain the seven-step strategy for conducting a patent search at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, January 26, 12-1:30 p.m. The Milwaukee Public Library is a Patent and Trademark Resource Center of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords to the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, January 27, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, January 28, 10:30-12:30 p.m. Register in person at Forest Home Library or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620.

Skeins of Milwaukee

Bring your needles and/or hooks, your yarn and your enthusiasm to share and learn with others who knit and crochet to Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, January 28, 1:30-3:30 p.m. in Mozart’s Grove. There is free 2-hr. street parking on Saturdays.

Post-Traumatic Stress: Understanding and Moving Forward

Learn the signs and symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), basic coping strategies to help manage symptoms and resources on where to seek help at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, January 28, 2-3:30 p.m.

Need Assistance with the Health Insurance Marketplace ?

Whether you’re uninsured, or just want to explore your choices, the Health Insurance Marketplace may have coverage that’s right for you, fits your budget, and meets your needs. Licensed Healthcare Navigators will be available to assist with exploring insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. Call 414-270-4677 for an appointment. Walk-ins will also be accepted if the navigator does not have an appointment. Spanish-speaking Navigators are available, unless a substitute is needed.

Center Street Library , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave. Monday, January 23, 4-7 p.m.

Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Tuesday, January 24, 4-7 p.m.

M.L. King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, January 28, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, January 27, 1-5 p.m.

BOOK DISCUSSION

History Buff Book Club

Join the discussion of Genghis Khan and the Making of the Modern World by Jack Weatherford at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, January 26, 5-6 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Teen Volunteer Fair

Teens, learn about great opportunities to fulfill service hours, explore possible career paths, or make a difference in the community. Representatives from local organizations will be available to answer questions and share information at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, January 24, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Light It Up With E-Textiles

What’s an e-textile? It’s fabric art that glows, blinks, and shines! Learn how to make a one-of-a-kind wearable or ornament using LEDs, conductive thread, and electric paint at Mill Road Llibrary , 6431 N. 76th St., Wednesday, January 25, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Materials will be provided, or bring your own items from home to jazz up. For teens 13-18.

FOR FAMILIES

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Monday, January 23, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Jan. 30.

Extra Special Story Time

A Snowy Day. Celebrate the 55th anniversary A Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats at an extra special story time at Atkinson Library , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, January 26, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Yoga for Families

Start your Saturdays off right with morning stretches at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, January 28, 10-11 a.m. Presented in collaboration with OmTown Yogis, Yoga for Families integrates literacy skills like a love of reading with other life skills such as mindfulness and self-regulation. No equipment necessary. All ages welcome with an accompanying adult.

Celebrate Chinese New Year

Hear stories, learn about Chinese culture and make a craft to ring in the Year of the Rooster at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, January 28, 2-3 p.m.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at Washington Park Library , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, January 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Doctor’s Office. Pretend you are the doctor and check your patients, helping them to feel “all better.” Bring your own doll if you wish.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, January 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, January 25, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, January 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, January 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, January 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

FOR CHILDREN

LEGO !

We provide the LEGOs, you provide the creativity! Join other LEGO enthusiasts and see what you can create

from the bottom up! Bring your imagination, we’ll bring the bricks.

Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, January 24, 4-5 p.m.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, January 25, 4-5 p.m.

Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, January 23, 4-5 p.m.

Storytelling 101 with MPTV

Discover your inner author and illustrator with Milwaukee Public Television! Learn the basics of storytelling with hands-on activities, and continue the fun with a craft to take home at Washington Park Library , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Wednesday, January 25, 4:30-5:15 p.m. Learn the details for entering your original book in this year’s MPTV KIDS Writers’ Contest.

Saturdays at Central

Bakery Shop at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, January 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Put on your apron, roll up your sleeves and preheat the oven. Take turns being the baker, the server and the customer at the pretend bakery.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Chess Club at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, January 28, 1:30-3 p.m. Open play chess for all levels.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Library , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, January 26, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, January 26, 10:30-11 a.m.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, January 26, 10-10:30 a.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, January 24, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 31.

Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, January 26, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Martin Luther King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, January 26, 10-10:30 a.m.

Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, January 26, 10:30-11 a.m.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, January 23, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also Jan. 30.

