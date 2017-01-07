Position Open: Soil and Water Outreach Coordinator at UW-Extension

SOIL AND WATER OUTREACH COORDINATOR,

MILWAUKEE RIVER WATERSHED ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES CENTER

Are you a community or environmental educator interested in supporting soil health and water quality improvement efforts? UW-Extension is currently partnering with others in the Milwaukee River Watershed to engage stakeholders in improving soil health and water quality, with an emphasis on rural non-point source pollution. The Soil and Water Outreach Coordinator will be responsible for working with the Milwaukee River Watershed Conservation Partnership (MRWCP) throughout the Milwaukee River Watershed to create and implement an outreach strategy to share research-based information and lessons learned among participating organizations, researchers, private sector, and other stakeholders.

The Environmental Resources Center of the University of Wisconsin-Extension brings the educational resources of the University to individuals, businesses, non-profits, governmental agencies and communities to address critical needs and improve quality of life. Consider applying today!

Application deadline: January 24, 2017

