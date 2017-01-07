Patience Unleashed Unites Community Advocates and Local Hip Hop

By Dylan Deprey

Hip-Hop has grown exponentially from spinning records in scorched abandoned project buildings in South Bronx.

Whether it was groups like A Tribe Called Quest and De La Soul promoting conscious thought provoking music, to groups like N.W.A. telling their first hand accounts in South Central LA, hip-hop had the ability to give hope to the hopeless.

Tupac Shakur sits on the throne as one of hip-hop’s greats. He embraced his craft and told his stories, and did what few gangsta rappers did. He provided his fans with knowledge.

Milwaukee radio host Patience Phillips wants to incorporate music and local community issues just as her favorite rapper did for his fans.

The uncensored internet radio hip hop talk show, Patience Unleashed will premiere online Tuesday Jan. 10 from 7-10 pm.

The show will connect local artists, activists, advocates and musicians to the community and local issues.

“We are in the age of information age and with some much being out there its hard to filter,” Phillips said. “So a show like mine I make sure everything I report is truthful.”

After working as a local rapper for the past 7 years, she was a featured co-host on Reach Back Radio. Phillips said she procrastinated for a year bobbling the idea of her own show.

She has recently been at the forefront following the recent middle school project at Business and Economics Academy of Milwaukee (BEAM) in which a class of predominately black children were to defend the KKK.

With her hand in community issues and the hip-hop community she decided it was time to combine the two.

“Everything kind of just played out perfectly,” Phillips said.

She said some mainstream music would be played but has been requesting artists from around the city to send her music to play on her show. She added it was hard to get on the DJ’s radar in Milwaukee because they want artists to have exposure outside of the city first.

“I was telling artists you can come on my show play your music and promo your stuff, but you have to talk about the topic of the day,” Phillips said.

Phillips said that the Milwaukee Hip Hop scene is divided. She stands in the middle, almost like the mediator between the conscious hip hop artists and the gangsta rap trap artists.

“Fortunately most of the artists I know are politically conscious and know what is going on, but there are others who don’t, and want to be on my show.” Phillips said. “I think just by opening the dialogue will spark a thoughtful conversation.”

Phillips first show includes Milwaukee’s most requested community activists Tory Lowe, and Freshwater for Life Action Coalition chair Robert Miranda, to discuss lead pipes and the aftershock it has on children and the community.

Her second show will air Thursday at the same 7-10 pm timeslot. Jamila A. Haymon will share her experience opening her own “community home school” and discussing the importance of independent schooling and the journey to making her dream a reality.

“You know one of my favorite rappers was Tupac Shakur because he had this way of speaking to the people in a way that they understood but he was sneaking knowledge in there, and I think integrating music and local issues will open a lot of doors,” Phillips said.