New Black-Owned Bakery Delivers Sweet Treats

By Karen Stokes

A new bakery in Milwaukee is serving up delicious cheesecake in a jar.

Classy Lil’ Cheesecake specializes in the freshly made treats. Raynesha Hays and her business partner, Henry King have followed their dream to start their cheesecake business.

“I have always been in the baking business,” Hays said.

Hays and King met through a mutual friend and started hanging out together and discussing ideas including cheesecake in a jar. The business grew from there. This October, Hays and King started Classy Lil’ Cakes in her home.

“I did a lot of research on the cheesecake business and I didn’t really see a lot that specializes in custom cheesecakes,” said Hays.

Classy Lil’ Cakes creates cheesecakes in a jar using fresh ingredients. Customers have a choice of over 10 flavors including strawberry crunch cake, pineapple upside down cake, caramel apple, red velvet and peach cobbler. All of them can be delivered to your home or office for a small fee.

“Caramel Apple is a big seller,” Hays said. “My favorite is banana pudding.”

“There’s a lady who orders 1 individual banana pudding cheesecake a few times a week. She’s addicted,” Hays joked.

Prices range from $2 to $8.

Classy Lil’ Cakes already has an online presence with a Facebook page and they are looking for a brick and mortar location with the increasing growth of the business.

“Our company growth is mainly through word of mouth, social network and flyers,” Hays said. “We get calls from all over, we’re working on finding the best shipping methods.”

When asked about diet or vegan options on the menu, Hays said that they are currently working with a nutritionist for recipe ideas.

Hays and King specially created two cheesecakes that not only looked incredible but having an opportunity to sample them, also tasted incredible.

The fudgy caramel brownies topped with tangy cheesecake and the light strawberry crunch cheesecake were both delicious.

Currently Classy Lil’ Cakes makes more than 40 cakes a day.

“In the morning we prep, it takes an hour or so to make a cheesecake,” King said.

Hays discussed additional plans for the business, “I want to franchise and have a “make your own cheesecake” shop.

Build your own cheesecake like the frozen yogurt shops.”

“I want to branch out so people can try different flavors of cheesecake,” King said. “Try it, you won’t be disappointed.”

Classy Lil’ Cakes cheesecakes are available for delivery and shipping. Call 414-629-1665.