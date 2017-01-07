Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events January 15-21

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

SPECIAL EVENT

Martin Luther King Day Celebration

Martin Luther King Library is the only Milwaukee Public Library location open on Monday, January 16.

Activities will be held throughout the day at M.L. King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, January 16, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with crafts for children, teens and adults and live performances by Lancaster Elementary, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Kevin Hayden Band, Ex-Fabula, and Signature Dance Company. Kickoff at noon with Mayor Tom Barrett.

EXHIBIT

ZIP MKE Exhibit runs Jan. 17-Feb. 19

27 Zip Codes, 1 City. ZIP MKE is a unique photographic exhibit, originally an online gallery, celebrating the beauty and diversity, not the divisions, of Milwaukee. Photographs come from residents in every zip code displaying Milwaukee’s strong community spirit. On display at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave. Online gallery can be viewed: www.zipmke.com

EVENTS

ZIP MKE Kickoff

The kickoff of the ZIP MKE exhibit includes speakers, “Food with a ZIP,” and an opportunity to meet neighbors and share experiences at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, January 21, 12-3 p.m.

Lost Art Night: Letter Writing

There is nothing quite like getting a letter in the mail. Make someone’s day by writing them a letter using fun writing materials including stamps, paint and mixed media collage at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, January 18, 6-7:30 p.m.

Researching Your Family Tree

Start investigating your family history at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, January 19, 12-1 p.m. A Humanities librarian will offer a brief introduction to library resources available for beginning genealogists.

Beginning Yoga

Build strength and increase flexibility while focusing on breath and relaxation at Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Tuesday, January 17, 6-7:15 p.m. Wear comfortable clothes and bring a mat. Classes are free; adults and teens are welcome. Also Jan. 24, 31.

Yoga, Social Action, and Racial Justice: A Community Conversation

Explore how the practice and principles of yoga intersect with social activism and racial justice at M.L. King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, January 21, 2-4 p.m. Join us for a community dialogue on Yoga and Social Justice in Milwaukee. Presented by Kelly Martin, a researcher at the Alliance for Strong Families & Communities and by Jennifer Karius, founder of The Yoga Location.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, January 21, 10:30-12:30 p.m. Register in person at any library or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Jan. 28.

Need Assistance with the Health Insurance Marketplace ?

Whether you’re uninsured, or just want to explore your choices, the Health Insurance Marketplace may have coverage that’s right for you, fits your budget, and meets your needs. Licensed Healthcare Navigators will be available to assist with exploring insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. Call 414-270-4677 for an appointment. Walk-ins will also be accepted if the navigator does not have an appointment. Spanish-speaking Navigators are available, unless a substitute is needed.

Center Street Library , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave. No lab Monday, January 16 – Library Closed. Lab returns Monday, January 23, 4-7 p.m.

Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Tuesday, January 17, 4-7 p.m. Also Jan. 24.

M.L. King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, January 21, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Also Jan. 28.

Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, January 20, 1-5 p.m. Also Jan. 27.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, January 20, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Also Jan. 27.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

Bay View Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of Circling the Sun by Paula McLain at Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, January 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

East Branch Book Club

Join the discussion of All The Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, January 17, 7-8 p.m.

FOR TEENS



Get Your FAFSA Done !

In collaboration with the College Access Center and College Goal Wisconsin, the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St. offers FREE & professional on-site assistance completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on Wednesday, January 18, 6-7:45 p.m. Attend and you will not only have the opportunity to complete your FAFSA, you will also be entered for a chance to win a scholarship! Students should attend with a parent or guardian if possible. For teens ages 13-18.

FOR FAMILIES

Celebrate National Hat Day

Read great hat stories, make silly hat crafts, and have a hat snack. Don’t forget to wear your favorite hat!

Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, January 17, 5-6 p.m.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, January 17, 5-6 p.m.

Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Wednesday, January 18, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. No story time Monday, January 16 – Library Closed. Story time resumes Monday, January 23, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Jan. 30.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, January 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 26.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, January 18, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 25.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, January 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 26.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, January 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 27.

Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, January 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 26.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at Washington Park Library , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, January 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Color Dance. Learn how to mix red, yellow and blue to make all sorts of different colors. Sing, read books, and create your very own color dance!

Play and Learn

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Families with children ages 5 and younger are invited to a fun-filled hands-on interactive hour of stories and play activities at Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Wednesday, January 18, 6-7 p.m. Pizza Parlor. Practice making yummy pretend pizzas, taking orders, and delivering your creations to eager customers.

FOR CHILDREN

Wii U Gaming

Melt your winter blues with gaming at the library! Enjoy Wii U games, rated E for Everyone at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, January 17, 4-5 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Which Pet Should I Pick? at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, January 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Hear stories about unique and ordinary pets, then enjoy a craft after story time.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

STEAM – Squishy Circuits at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, January 21, 2-3 p.m. Can play dough conduct electricity? Join us and find out! We will use conductive and non-conductive play dough and learn how to build a simple electronic circuit.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Library , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, January 19, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 26.

Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, January 19, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Jan. 26.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, January 19, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Jan. 26.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, January 17, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 24, 31.

Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, January 19, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 26.

Martin Luther King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, January 19, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Jan. 26.

Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, January 19, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Jan. 26.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St. No story time Monday, January 16 – Library Closed. Story time resumes Monday, January 23, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Also Jan. 30.

