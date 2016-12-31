Revolutionary Black Panther Party Members Hold Press Conference After Police Incident

By Karen Stokes

The Revolutionary Black Panther Party held a press conference at the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) District 3, a day after Milwaukee police disrupted their Feed the People program on 27th and Fond du Lac.

The program is a positive event giving people in the community a chance to have a hot meal. As it concluded yesterday an estimation of dozens of police disrupted the event, blocked the intersection of 27th and Fond du Lac and the situation became chaotic.

In a video recorded by a witness, the police ordered them to disburse after receiving a call that complained the program was disturbing the peace and was too close to a business.

In a prepared statement, Vann L Mayes, founder of Program the Parks and collaborator with the Feed the People program said:

“The incident yesterday resulted in several of our members being assaulted, including a child. We have held the Feed The People program for several months without incident as well as the People’s Public Pantry at Sherman Park.”

“Weapons were taken illegally (by the police) and a comrade was taken in for a petty warrant. The Revolutionary Black Panther Party did not react violently or assault any officers on the scene.”

“The MPD chose to escalate the scene in an effort to incite or provoke us in the use of our weapons. Our members were ordered to stand down and not engage. MPD escalated further by shutting down the entire intersection, re-routing buses and calling in over 30 squads. Some wielding assault rifles.”

Mayes continued, “People made false accusations of us waving guns at passing traffic, that was a blatant lie.”

The family of Nia Bryant, the 10-year-old that was elbowed in the mouth by an officer which resulted in a busted lip is seeking legal council concerning the matter.

“What was done yesterday was terrorism. We were trying to de-escalate the situation,” said Jamal Oshindu, General Sergeant of the Milwaukee Chapter of the Revolutionary Black Panther Party. Revolutionary Black Panther Party Members Hold Press Conference After Police Incident

“Our Feed the People program and our People’s

Public Pantry shall continue and will not cease.”