Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events January 8-14

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EVENTS

Green Home Series: Time to Veg, Winter Edition

Judy Mayer, certified dietetic technician, presents a vegetarian food demonstration on making satisfying, hearty and well-balanced meatless meals at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, January 9, 6-7 p.m. Registration is required; please register online at mpl.org or call 414.286.3011.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, January 10, 5-7 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

Get Fit! Get Healthy !

Snap Fitness Bay View trainers will present different aspects of nutrition, yoga and the vegan diet, balancing nutrition and exercise, and resistance and weight training at Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, January 11, 6-7 p.m.

Beginning Yoga

Build strength and increase flexibility while focusing on breath and relaxation at Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Wednesday, January 11, 6-7:15 p.m. Wear comfortable clothes and bring a mat. Classes are free; adults and teens are welcome.

U.S. Citizenship Classes

PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH. Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Saturday, January 14, 10:30-12:30 p.m. Register in person at any library or by calling Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Jan. 21, 28.

Need Assistance with the Health Insurance Marketplace ?

Whether you’re uninsured, or just want to explore your choices, the Health Insurance Marketplace may have coverage that’s right for you, fits your budget, and meets your needs. Licensed Healthcare Navigators will be available to assist with exploring insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. Call 414-270-4677 for an appointment. Walk-ins will also be accepted if the navigator does not have an appointment. Spanish-speaking Navigators are available, unless a substitute is needed.

Center Street Library , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, January 9, 4-7 p.m. Also Jan. 23.

Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Tuesday, January 10, 4-7 p.m. Also Jan. 17, 24.

M.L. King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, January 14, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Also Jan. 21, 28.

Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, January 13, 1-5 p.m. Also Jan. 20, 27.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, January 14, 2-3:30 p.m. in Mozart’s Grove.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, January 13, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Also Jan. 20, 27.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Bibliophile Book Club

Join the discussion of The Pearl by John Steinbeck at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, January 12, 5-6 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Doc McStuffins Party

Pin the bandage on Lambie, make a play stethoscope, and have Doc McStuffins-themed fun at our party at Center Street Library , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Saturday, January 14, 1-2 p.m. Registration required; register online at www.mpl.org or call 414.286.3011.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, January 9, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Jan. 23, 30.

Play & Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at Washington Park Library , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, January 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storyteller and Puppeteer Kathy Luck presents stories, songs, rhymes and fun with her puppet friends.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, January 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 19, 26.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, January 11, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 18, 25.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, January 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 19, 26.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, January 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 20, 27.

Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, January 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 19, 26.

FOR CHILDREN

LEGO !

We provide the LEGOs, you provide the creativity! Join other LEGO enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up! Bring your imagination, we’ll bring the bricks.

Atkinson Library , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, January 9, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, January 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Crafternoon

See what you can create with a varied selection of craft materials. Make a gift or something just for you at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, January 10, 4-5 p.m.

Creative Writing Group

Want to write more, but need inspiration, time, a reason, or support from others who understand the struggle to fill the blank page? Join librarian Ruth Gaba for this creative writing gathering at M.L. King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, January 10, 4:30-6 p.m. The hands-on workshop will provide prompts and encouragement for putting pen to paper or fingers to keyboard. Ruth Gaba is a 12 time NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) winner and experienced creative writing teacher.

Handprint Unity Wreath

Celebrate Dr. King’s life by creating your own handprint unity wreath at Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, January 11, 4-5 p.m.

Storytelling 101 with MPTV

Discover your inner author and illustrator with Milwaukee Public Television! Learn the basics of storytelling with hands-on activities, and continue the fun with a craft to take home at Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, January 11, 3:30-4:15 p.m. Learn the details for entering your original book in this year’s MPTV KIDS Writers’ Contest.

Saturdays at Central

Storyteller Jean-Andrew at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, January 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Enjoy a rollicking program of family fun with interactive tales told by storyteller Jean-Andrew.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Cooking with Kids at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, January 14, 2-3 p.m. Interested in cooking? Find out firsthand what cooking is all about. Discover kid-friendly recipes, learn about nutrition and try out a bunch of new foods.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Library , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, January 12, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 12, 19, 26.

Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, January 12, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Jan. 12, 19, 26.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, January 12, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Jan. 12, 19, 26.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, January 10, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 10, 17, 24, 31.

Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, January 12, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 12, 19, 26.

Martin Luther King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, January 12, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Jan. 12, 19, 26.

Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, January 12, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Jan. 12, 19, 26.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, January 9, 5:30-6:15 pm Also Jan. 23, 30.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

