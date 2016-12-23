Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele Honors Employees Making a Difference

As part of his performance management initiative, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is highlighting County employees who are providing excellent service and getting things done. Today, County Executive Abele is putting the spotlight on employees who have gone above and beyond to give back to our community and make a difference.

In one remarkable example, Office of Emergency Management dispatcher Kenyetta Ware saved the lives of a mother and her two daughters when the mother lost control of her vehicle on the freeway. Kenyetta directed the mother to regain control of her car and steer it to safety, averting what would have been a tragic accident.

At Child Support Services, Child Support Coordinator Lorelei Malzewski donated $10,000 in memory of her father, Wally Zamiatowski, to the organization My Father’s House in support of their fatherhood program. Paralegal Tammy Ayers, also in Child Support Services, was named the Wisconsin Child Support Enforcement Association Worker of the Year for her work supporting children and families.

And the Milwaukee County Transit System had a few heroes this year.

MCTS driver Sharon Chambers was recognized for her quick action in helping a 15-year-old girl escape from a man who was harassing and following her. Sharon got the girl safely on the bus, then followed her training and protocol by dialing into MCTS dispatch, which notified the Milwaukee Police Department.

As they were waiting for police to arrive, Sharon called the girl’s grandmother to let her know what happened and comforted the girl. Video on the bus shows Sharon telling the girl, “Don’t worry about it. You are safe. I will fight for you; no one is going to hurt you.”

MCTS driver Jeannie Mitchell also displayed quick thinking that guided Milwaukee children to safety. On her usual Route 35 trip, Jeannie noticed two young children walking alone down the sidewalk who appeared to be lost. After stopping the bus to talk to the children, Jeannie found out they had gotten away from their babysitter and were trying to find a relative’s house but got lost. Jeannie called MCTS dispatch and then waited with the children until the police arrived.

Jeannie’s caring act resounded so much with the community that the Milwaukee Bucks last night honored Jeannie at their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Milwaukee County is a better place because of our workforce and the performance management goals they are achieving, but the real measure of why our County workers are so valuable is evident in the stories of Kenyetta Ware, Lorelei Malzewski, Tammy Ayers, Sharon Chambers, and Jeannie Mitchell,” County Executive Chris Abele said. “I’m incredibly proud to have them and so many other wonderful and caring people on our team at Milwaukee County.”