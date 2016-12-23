Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Christmas Holiday Meal Giveaway

lena-taylor-growing-power-free-christmas-mobile-food-pantryState Senator Lena Taylor, PKSD Law Offices, Feeding America, A-LEGO, Upsilon Mu Omega AKAs and Growing Power hosted a FREE Christmas Mobile Food Pantry on at the Silver Spring Neighborhood Center during the holidays to tackle hunger in Milwaukee this holiday.

These partners working together provided full meal bags included Christmas fixings and whole chickens to hundreds of families to ensure families can have a traditional Christmas meal.

“There is no greater feeling than to give and know better relief than to receive. We are here to be a blessing.” says State Senator Lena Taylor.

“I am committed to connecting resources to the needs.

The needs in Milwaukee are great but aligning these partners allow for an extended reach, touching hundreds of families.”

christmas-holiday-meal-giveawayFamilies enjoyed hot mango tea sponsored by, Coffee Makes You Black, while they waited to be served their free meal bag. “It’s great to be a part of such a great effort to help families this Christmas.

It’s is our duty to help where we can.” shared Howard Sucila, firm partner with PKSD law offices.

Established in 1999, PKSD provides outstanding legal service to the injured throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and New Mexico.

Over the years, the firm has grown to include eight trial attorneys dedicated exclusively to personal injury law, including a premier nursing home abuse and neglect trial team.

