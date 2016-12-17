Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events December 25-31

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EVENTS

Spotlight Exhibit Series

The Spotlight Exhibit Series will showcase rotating exhibits from the Milwaukee Public Library’s Rarities Collection every month. Stop in to view the reception room and enjoy a self-guided tour of prints, posters, illuminated manuscripts, and other treasures not normally on display to the public at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, December 27, 12-7 p.m. in the second floor Richard E. and Lucile Krug Rare Books Room.

Chess Club

Bring your chess set and love of strategy to a drop-in chess club at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, December 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meet new chess enthusiasts while improving your strategy.

Beginning Yoga

Build strength and increase flexibility while focusing on breath and relaxation at Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Wednesday, December 28, 6-7:15 p.m. Wear comfortable clothes and bring a mat. Classes are free; adults and teens are welcome.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, December 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, December 28, 6-7:30 p.m.

Coffee & Coloring

Shake off the mid-week blues with a creative outlet to color and enjoy a cup of coffee at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, December 28, 12-1:30 p.m. Coloring sheets and supplies provided as well as free coffee while supplies last. Drop in and take a break!

FOR FAMILIES

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, December 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, December 28, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, December 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, December 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian..

FOR CHILDREN

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Library , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, December 29, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, December 29, 10:30-11 a.m.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, December 29, 10-10:30 a.m.

Center Street Library , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, December 29, 10:30-11 a.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, December 27, 10:30-11 a.m.

Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, December 29, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, December 29, 10:30-11 a.m.

Washington Park Library , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, December 29, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP