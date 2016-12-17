MATC Requesting BIDs for Remodeling at Mequon Campus and Loading Dock Improvements at Downtown Milwaukee Campus

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITIES

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following projects:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2016-024

DUE: Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Remodeling Specified Areas: Mequon Campus,

Project 2017729, 2016610.02, 2016618.01

SINGLE PRIME CONTRACT including: General

Construction, Plumbing, Electrical, HVAC Work

************************************************

BID REFERENCE NO. 2016-025

DUE: Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Downtown Milwaukee Campus C-Building Loading

Dock Improvements, Project 2016616.04

SINGLE PRIME CONTRACT including: HVAC,

Electrical, Plumbing, General Construction Work

************************************************

Although each opportunity listed above is a separate bid, the following information applies to both:

1. Sealed Bids will be accepted until 2:00 PM on the date shown, only at the following location: Office and reception desk of Construction Services, Room M70, Milwaukee Area Technical College, 1015 North Sixth Street, Milwaukee (mailing address 700 W. State Street, Room M70, Milwaukee, WI 53233).

2. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.

3. Please call 414.297.6236 for more information, including procedures for obtaining bid documents & touring the project site.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.