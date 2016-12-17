MATC Requesting BIDs for Remodeling at Mequon Campus and Loading Dock Improvements at Downtown Milwaukee Campus

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITIES
Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following projects:
BID REFERENCE NO. 2016-024
DUE: Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Remodeling Specified Areas: Mequon Campus,
Project 2017729, 2016610.02, 2016618.01
SINGLE PRIME CONTRACT including: General
Construction, Plumbing, Electrical, HVAC Work
************************************************
BID REFERENCE NO. 2016-025
DUE: Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Downtown Milwaukee Campus C-Building Loading
Dock Improvements, Project 2016616.04
SINGLE PRIME CONTRACT including: HVAC,
Electrical, Plumbing, General Construction Work
************************************************
Although each opportunity listed above is a separate bid, the following information applies to both:
1. Sealed Bids will be accepted until 2:00 PM on the date shown, only at the following location: Office and reception desk of Construction Services, Room M70, Milwaukee Area Technical College, 1015 North Sixth Street, Milwaukee (mailing address 700 W. State Street, Room M70, Milwaukee, WI 53233).
2. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.
3. Please call 414.297.6236 for more information, including procedures for obtaining bid documents & touring the project site.
MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.