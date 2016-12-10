Sign Up By December 15 for Obamacare in 2017

Health Insurance Marketplace enrollment surges in November and December

MILWAUKEE – For more than 38,000 people in the Milwaukee area currently covered in the health insurance Marketplace (Obamacare), the time to review their coverage is now. Open enrollment runs through January 31, 2017.

For affordable health insurance coverage in 2017, new consumers and current enrollees who intend to continue their Marketplace coverage next year, need to select their plan and re-enroll by December 15, for coverage effective on January 1.

“We are encouraging everyone to compare health plan prices, benefits, and provider networks to find the best fit for their health care needs and their budget,” says Caroline Gomez-Tom, with the Milwaukee Enrollment Network.

“Ninety percent of enrollees in our area receive financial assistance for their Marketplace coverage, so the cost of a monthly premium will still be very affordable for most consumers.”

This year, it is more important than ever, for consumers to ‘shop’ for their best options in the Marketplace, because there will be a different mix of qualified health plans serving southeastern Wisconsin.

Free, confidential, in-person help is available to consumers to enroll and re-enroll in the Marketplace, as well as Badger- Care Plus, by dialing 2-1-1 to book an appointment with an enrollment assister.

The Milwaukee Enrollment Network reminds consumers to be prepared when signing up for healthcare coverage, and to have the following information about themselves and their household:

• social security numbers or document numbers for legal immigrants

• employer and income information for every person in the home who needs coverage (from pay stubs or W-2 forms)

• policy numbers for any current health insurance plans covering members of the household

This is also a busy time for BadgerCare Plus re-enrollment. Although consumers can sign up at any time during the year, it’s important that individuals renew their BadgerCare coverage on an annual basis.

Adults with income below 100% of the federal poverty level ($11,670 per year for an individual) and children and pregnant women in households with income under 300% of the poverty level ($71,550 for a family of 4), may be eligible for BadgerCare Plus.

Consumers can learn more about enrollment in the Marketplace as well as BadgerCare Plus, by visiting healthcare.gov or calling the Health Insurance Marketplace national call center at 1-800-318-2596 (open 24 hours, 7 days a week).

To get connected to free, in-person enrollment assistance in Milwaukee County, consumers should dial 2-1-1.

About the Milwaukee Enrollment Network

The Milwaukee Enrollment Network is a consortium of more than 100 organizations committed to promoting adequate and affordable health insurance coverage, with a focus on low-income uninsured and underinsured people in Milwaukee County. Its members are implementing a number of strategies to help individuals understand, buy and keep health insurance.