Reginald Newson to Lead Advocacy for Ascension Wisconsin

Milwaukee, WI – On Dec. 8th, 2016 Reginald (Reggie) Newson was named vice president and chief advocacy officer for Ascension Wisconsin.

Newson has had an extensive career in public and private sectors, most recently serving as regional manager of business and transportation services for Wisconsin Energy Corporation.

As chief advocacy officer, he will be responsible for developing and implementing state and local strategies for advancing Ascension Wisconsin’s legislative and regulatory priorities at the state and national levels.

“As we look to continue strengthening our relationships across the state, we wanted someone who has a successful track record of establishing strategic partnerships and understands the vital role healthcare plays both as an economic driver and as a safety net for our most vulnerable residents,” said Bernie Sherry, senior vice president and ministry market executive, Ascension Wisconsin. “Reggie will be a tremendous addition to our team in leading our local, state and federal advocacy efforts.”

As part of Ascension, the largest non-profit health system in the U.S. and the world’s largest Catholic health system, Ascension Wisconsin serves millions of people across the state with 24 hospitals and hundreds of sites of care.

Approximately 23,500 associates, including nearly 1,000 medical group clinicians, work collaboratively to deliver compassionate, personalized care every day.

In his new role, Newson will manage external relationships to help leverage public policy and enhance Ascension’s Mission and goals at both the state and national levels.

He will focus on supporting the business goals and Mission of Ascension, as well as tracking and monitoring relevant local, state and national health policy and regulatory issues. In addition, he will provide valuable input to the development of Ascension’s federal policy priorities.

“As a mission driven organization, Ascension’s commitment to servant leadership aligns with my own beliefs,” Newson said.

“Much of my career has been spent working to create opportunities for the people of Wisconsin.

Ascension is leading the way on delivering personalized, compassionate care, especially for our most vulnerable residents.

I can’t think of a better organization to work with to advance the goal of providing access to quality healthcare to all, especially those most in need.”

Prior to joining Wisconsin Energy Corporation, Newson served in Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s cabinet as secretary for the State Department of Workforce Development and as assistant deputy secretary for the Department of Transportation.

At the federal level, Newson worked in the office of Congressman Jerry Kleczka, 4th Congressional District in Milwaukee as a field representative.

Newson, a resident of Milwaukee, received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in political science from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and an MBA in corporate communications from Concordia University Wisconsin.

He holds certificates in project management and management from the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee, and is a Six- Sigma Black Belt.

Newson also earned a certificate in the Associates of Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) from Marquette University and completed the Executive Leadership, Training and Development program from Duke University and the National Urban League in New York.

Newson is on the board of directors for Easter Seals of Southeast Wisconsin and a former member of the Milwaukee Urban League board of directors.

In 2005, Newson was honored with the Milwaukee Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 award.