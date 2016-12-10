Red Cross urges blood donation as one last gift to give this holiday season

MADISON, Wisc. – It can’t be wrapped or placed under a tree, but the perfect gift can help save patient lives this holiday season. The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give the lifesaving gift of a blood donation in December, a time when donations decline but the needs of patients remain steady.
Barbara Coger will never forget the donors that gave the blood that her husband received during the holidays. “I have been donating blood for some time, but really started encouraging others to do so after my husband received a donation on Christmas Eve,” she said. “He had not been doing well and would not survive much longer, but with that extra boost, he was able to share a big smile with me on Christmas morning, something I will always cherish.”
Donors of all blood types are needed this holiday season to help ensure a sufficient supply for hospital patients. To encourage donations, all those who come to donate Dec. 22, 2016, through Jan. 8, 2017, will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to save time when donating.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Dodge
Beaver Dam
12/19/2016: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Landmark at Charleston House, 104 Fakes Court
Waupun
12/21/2016: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln
Fond du Lac
Ripon
12/20/2016: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
Kenosha
Kenosha
12/16/2016: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMCA Callahan Family Branch, 7101 53rd Street
Milwaukee
Greendale
12/27/2016: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Day of Donations at Southridge Mall, 5300 S 76th St
Milwaukee
12/22/2016: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., UMOS, 2071 S. Chase Ave, Building A
12/22/2016: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W Kilbourn
12/28/2016: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Layton Grove/Garden Apartments, 4529 S 23rd St
Wauwatosa
12/20/2016: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., YMCA W Suburban Branch, 2420 N 124th St
Sheboygan
Sheboygan
12/16/2016: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
12/23/2016: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
12/30/2016: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
Walworth
Delavan
12/28/2016: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva
Elkhorn
12/30/2016: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Lake Geneva
12/16/2016: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street
12/28/2016: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mercy Walworth Medical Center, N2950 State Road 67 and Hwy 50
Washington
Hartford
12/19/2016: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Dave’s Lanes, 218 N Main St
Waukesha
Delafield
12/29/2016: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Delafield City Hall, 500 Genesee St
Hartland
12/28/2016: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Parish & School, 313 Circle Drive
12/30/2016: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave
Mukwonago
12/21/2016: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St
Muskego
12/29/2016: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73 W16663 Janesville Rd
New Berlin
12/20/2016: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Eisenhower High School, 4333 S Sunnyslope Rd
North Prairie
12/19/2016: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
12/30/2016: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 South St
Pewaukee
12/20/2016: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/22/2016: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/27/2016: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/29/2016: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.
