Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events December 18-24

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EVENTS

Small Business Resources 101

Learn how to find the right information to help you start your own business at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, December 18, 12 noon-1 p.m. Central Library business librarians will offer a free monthly program on useful print and electronic resources for small business planning.

Treasures of the Great Lakes Marine Collection

Learn about a different aspect of the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, December 20, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. Of special interest to divers and genealogists, the program is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Great Lakes history.

MLK Fiber Arts Social

Bring your knitting, crocheting, beading, or other needlework project and join others at the Martin Luther King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, December 20, 5:30-7 p.m. while you work on your project. This is a great opportunity to meet new people and to share and learn new skills.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, December 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Also Dec. 27.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, December 21, 6-7:30 p.m. Also Dec. 28.

Coffee & Coloring

Shake off the mid-week blues with a creative outlet to color and enjoy a cup of coffee at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, December 21, 12-1:30 p.m. Coloring sheets and supplies provided as well as free coffee while supplies last. Drop in and take a break! Also Dec. 28.

Need Assistance with the Health Insurance Marketplace?

Whether you’re uninsured, or just want to explore your choices, the Health Insurance Marketplace may have coverage that’s right for you, fits your budget, and meets your needs. Licensed Healthcare Navigators will be available to assist with exploring insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. Call 414-270-4677 for an appointment. Walk-ins will also be accepted if the navigator does not have an appointment.

Center Street Library , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, December 19, 4-7 p.m.

Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Tuesday, December 20, 4-7 p.m.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

Bay View Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of Winter Garden by Kristin Hannah at Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, December 21, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

East Branch Book Club

Join the discussion of Silver Sparrow by Tayari Jones at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, December 20, 7-8 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Peculiar Portrait Contest

Come to Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St. Tuesday, December 20, 5-6 p.m. and create some ugly self-portraits using our craft leftovers! Portraits will be displayed for the public to vote on the ugliest creation. Absolutely NO TALENT necessary! For teens ages 13-18.

FOR FAMILIES

Frozen Winter Carnival

Do you want to build a snowman? Join us for an afternoon of fun and games and all things Frozen! Feel free to dress up as your favorite character and be ready to test your movie knowledge at Washington Park Library , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, December 20, 5-6 p.m.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, December 19, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend.

Play and Learn

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Families with children ages 5 and younger are invited to a fun-filled hands-on interactive hour of stories and play activities at Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, December 21, 6-7 p.m. Dinosaur Dig. Learn about dinosaurs and paleontologists through stories and play.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, December 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 29.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, December 21, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 28.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, December 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 29.

Zablocki Library , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, December 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 29.

FOR CHILDREN

Wii U

Like video games? Play cool games on the Wii U gaming system at the library.

Atkinson Library , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, December 19, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

M.L. King Library , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, December 21, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Cooking with Kids

Interested in cooking? Find out firsthand what cooking is all about at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, December 21, 4-5 p.m. Discover kid-friendly recipes, learn about nutrition and try out a bunch of new foods.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important

literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Library , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, December 22, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Dec. 29.

Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, December 22, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Dec. 29.

Capitol Library , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, December 22, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Dec. 29.

Center Street Library , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, December 22, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Dec. 29.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, December 20, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Dec. 27.

Forest Home Library , 1432 W. Forest Home Ave., Thursday, December 22, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Dec. 29.

Mill Road Library , 6431 N. 76th St., Thursday, December 22, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Dec. 29.

Washington Park Library , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, December 22, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Dec. 29.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

