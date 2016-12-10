CirculateMKE Showcases Local Entrepreneurs for Holiday Shopping

CirculateMKE Creative Entrepreneur Market will end their 2016 season on Saturday, December 17th from 11:00am to 4:00pm at The Walsh Building 160 S. 2nd Street 53204. We welcome new vendors and customers to participate next Saturday!

The Circulate Creative Entrepreneur Market is a free, family friendly market that also offers youth entrepreneurs the opportunity to become vendors. Our shoppers pride themselves in knowing they are supporting local, family owned and operated businesses.

Vendors will have skin and body products, wearable art, unique jewelry, books, hand-made crafts, custom made fashion and accessory items that make great gifts. Other vendors will offer good food, desserts and other edibles. The market always strives to have something special happening throughout the day for customers and their children. There will be giveaways, a creative children’s area and special guest performances.

The Circulate Creative Entrepreneur Market also will feature a “free table” of new or gently used winter clothing items for families in need.

Our market began its mission in 2015 with the purpose to provide a source of income to local entrepreneurs, unique and handmade items to customers, and a gathering place to create and develop a greater sense of community and economic cooperation. We started last year during Black Friday to give people more local holiday shopping options.