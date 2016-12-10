Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin backs multi-agency project to share opioid data

Initiative will create nation’s largest opioid overdose surveillance system

Milwaukee – The Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment (AHW) announces its support of a project that seeks to unite Wisconsin agencies in their efforts to share opioid use and overdose data that could help in the development of early intervention strategies.

A coalition of three agencies was awarded $298,754 to fund a 24-month project to bring data into one shared database. The Unscrambling Data for Urban and Rural Opioid Resiliency project brings the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office (MEO) and the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) together, in partnership with Mallory O’Brien at the Institute for Health and Society at the Medical College of Wisconsin, to combine data with existing data in DataShare. Other partners in the initiative include: Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office, Wisconsin Medical Society, Milwaukee Medical Society, Milwaukee Health Department, Milwaukee Police Department, US Drug Enforcement Administration, Milwaukee Public Schools, Wisconsin Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, Milwaukee Community Justice Council and Sauk and Wood Counties.

How data can inform prevention of opioid overdoses

Currently, data systems used by the agencies are siloed and cannot be easily linked or analyzed. Comingling data from DOJ, MEO and OEM will allow analysts to create an illustration of an individual’s journey through public services. The path will be linked with waypoints that may show the various steps within a journey taken by someone using opioids, from an Emergency Department visit through multiple support systems and possibly the criminal justice system. By analyzing the journey taken, agencies can develop strategies to redirect the path of patients on a similar trajectory. For example, the data may indicate that more than 50% of overdose patients overdosed within 45 days of release from a prison stay of more than six months. A review of current drug treatment practice and protocol within the prison system could lead to new treatment, aftercare and medication protocols being put in place.

In Milwaukee County, Emergency Medical Services responded to 2,117 overdoses in 2015. The Medical Examiner reported 231 opioid deaths in 2015, a 60% increase over 2009. More people in Milwaukee County and statewide are dying from opioid overdose than motor vehicle accidents or homicides.

The coalition responded to an AHW Endowment Request for Proposals (RFP) in May, 2016 and journeyed through a six-month submission, review and approval process before the Endowment approved funding of the project.

The AHW Endowment resides at the Medical College of Wisconsin with a mission to improve the health of residents statewide. Two years ago, the Endowment shifted its focus from “grantmaking to changemaking,” meaning that the Endowment encourages projects that bring about sustainable, positive change by rethinking the way things are done to improve health. AHW also actively seeks to create and foster effective collaborations, and connect community knowledge to academic medicine expertise via partnerships with MCW faculty members.

Other projects will promote eye health, reduction of child maltreatment

The AHW Endowment Board also approved funding for:

Salud a la Vista, $268,393 to improve the health of Latino communities in southeastern Wisconsin through eye disease screenings using mobile technology.

Born Learning: $350,000 for a Portage County project uniting five organizations in their efforts to promote the well-being, safety and good health of children, through creation of a social services triage and referral system. Lead by the United Way of Portage County, the project includes: Portage County Health and Human Services, CAP Services (Heard Start, Early Head Start and Families First), the Marshfield Clinic, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, and Ministry Health Care.

These projects were subject to the same submission, review and approval process as the Portage County project, and are funded by AHW for 24-30 months.

